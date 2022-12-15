Emission Control Catalysts Market is projected to reach US$ 59.8 Billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Emission Control Catalysts Market size is estimated at USD 42.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 59.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the ECC market include growth of the global automobile industry and increasing harmful emissions from various industries. Automotive exhaust systems and industrial machinery release CO, NOx, HC, CO2, and particulate matter into the environment, which are major contributors to greenhouse gases (GHGs). ECCs limits the emissions from automotive, industrial units, marine and other mobile and stationary sources of emission. PGM metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium oxidize pollutants and convert them into less harmful emissions such as nitrogen and hydrogen.

List of Key Players in Emission Control Catalysts Market:

BASF catalyst (Germany) Johnson Matthey (UK) Umicore (Belgium) Tenneco (US) Cataler (Japan) Heraeus (Germany) Bosal (Netherlands) Clean Diesel Technologies (US) Cormetech (US) DCL International Inc. (Canada) Hitachi Zosen Corporation (Japan) IBDIEN (Austria) Interkat (Germany) Kunming Sino-Platinum Metals Catalyst (China) Nett Technologies (Japan) NGK Insulators (Japan) Shell Global (Netherlands) Sinocat (China) Zelolyst International (US) Others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Emission Control Catalysts Market:

Drivers: Stringent emission control regulations to drive the emission control catalysts market Restraints: Rising demand for battery-operated electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid vehicles supported by government incentives to impact the market for ECCs Opportunity: Rising awareness among manufacturers in the reduction of vehicle emissions by installing catalytic converters

Key Findings of the Study:

Increasing gasoline engines to lead the growing demand for palladium metal in ECC market. APAC is the leading ECC market.

Increasing gasoline engines to lead the growing demand for palladium metal in ECC market.

On the basis of metal type, the ECC market has been segmented into four types, namely, palladium, platinum, rhodium, and others. Palladium metal can maintain acceptable performance at sustained temperature for the lifetime. in addition, the metal has high toleration of high temperatures better than other metals.

APAC is the leading ECC market.

APAC is the largest market for ECCs. Industrialization, growing population, and urbanization of APAC are boosting the ECC market. The major end users of ECC in the region are light-duty vehicle (LDV), power plants, chemical plants, and motorcycles.

