The Worldwide Cooling Tower Industry is Projected to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026: Rise in HVACR Deployments and Growth in Industrial Activities Drives Growth

The global cooling tower market is projected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 2.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2026.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2021 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

HVACR accounted for the fastest growth in the cooling tower market in terms of value



HVACR systems are primarily installed in commercial buildings such as offices, hospitals, and schools. In these commercial buildings, heat is generated by computers, people, and continuous exposure to sunlight. The HVACR systems trap the heat through air handlers and immediately transfer it to refrigerants through the heat exchangers.

The refrigerant condenses the heat into vapor, which is further converted to water. Once the water is warm, it cannot be reused for cooling. Therefore, cooling towers are installed in HVACR systems to convert this water steam to cold water. The towers cool the warm water that returns from the heat exchanger and boosts water reusability.



Evaporative is the largest type of cooling tower



Evaporative cooling towers have the highest demand in industrial processes around the world. These towers are majorly used in industries which have larger cooling requirements such as in electrical power generation.



The market for the evaporative cooling tower is expected to grow at a significant pace over the next five years due to rapid industrialization and surge in the installation of these towers to prevent damage caused due to excessive heating. Evaporative cooling towers are being widely positioned in hot-dry climates to cool outdoor air and circulate it in a building or an area. They are also being used significantly in HVAC systems. The growth of the evaporative cooling tower market is majorly attributed to the rising installation of direct and indirect evaporative cooling systems



North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for cooling tower



North America is the second-largest cooling tower market, which accounted for a share of 25.1%, in terms of value, in 2020. According to ICCA-chem economic analysis report, base chemicals and fertilizers dominate the chemical industry in North America. According to the Center of Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the development of abundant tight oil and unconventional natural gas resources drives the economic growth of North America.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in Cooling Tower Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Cooling Tower Market, by Application and Country, 2020

4.3 Cooling Tower Market, by Application

4.4 Cooling Tower Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand from Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations Driving Demand for Cooling Towers

5.2.1.3 Rise in HVACR Deployments and Growth in Industrial Activities

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in Cooling Tower Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Sluggish Market Growth in Europe and North America

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand from Nuclear Power Generation Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement of Large Quantities of Water

5.2.4.2 Frequent Corrosion in System Results in Reduced Efficiency

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 Component Manufacturers

5.4.3 Manufacturers

5.4.4 End Consumers

5.5 Raw Material Analysis

5.5.1 Concrete

5.5.2 Steel

5.5.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

5.5.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Steel

5.6.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.7 Ecosystem Mapping

5.8 Macroeconomic Analysis

5.9 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 SPX Cooling Technologies

5.10.2 Hamon Corporation

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Tariffs & Regulations

5.13 Operational Data

5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

5.15 Pricing Trend Analysis

5.15.1 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Application

5.16 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.17 Patent Analysis

6 Cooling Tower Market, by Flow Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Counterflow

6.2.1 Vertical Design of Tower Requires Less Area in Low Tonnage Systems

6.3 Crossflow

6.3.1 Crossflow Cooling Tower Can be Cleaned Easily

7 Cooling Tower Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Open Circuit

7.2.1 Open Circuit Interface Uses Convection as Well as Evaporation for Cooling

7.3 Close Circuit

7.3.1 Higher Utilization of Close Circuit Cooling Towers in Food & Beverage Industry

7.4 Hybrid Circuit

7.4.1 Low Risk of Legionella Outbreak

8 Cooling Tower Market, by Construction Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Concrete

8.3 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

8.4 Wood

8.5 Steel

9 Cooling Tower Market, by Design

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mechanical Draft Cooling Tower

9.2.1 Higher Efficiency and Low Construction Cost to Drive Demand

9.3 Natural Draft Cooling Tower

9.3.1 Power Saving Properties and Low Maintenance Cost Contribute Significantly to Market Growth

10 Cooling Tower Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Evaporative Cooling Tower

10.2.1 Increasing Demand in HVAC Applications Driving Market

10.3 Dry Cooling Tower

10.3.1 Requirement of Cooling Towers from Water-Stressed Countries to Boost Global Demand

10.4 Hybrid Cooling Tower

10.4.1 Increased Demand for Hybrid Cooling Tower in Power Generation Application to Drive Market Growth

11 Cooling Tower Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Power Generation

11.2.1 Thermal Power Plants

11.2.2 Nuclear Power Plants

11.3 HVACR

11.3.1 District Cooling

11.3.2 Data Centers

11.4 Food & Beverage

11.4.1 Dairy

11.4.2 Distilleries/ Breweries

11.5 Chemical

11.5.1 Fertilizer Manufacturing

11.5.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

11.6 Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

11.7 Others

11.7.1 Paper & Pulp Industry

11.7.2 Marine

11.7.3 Iron Foundries

12 Cooling Tower Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020

13.3 Market Share Analysis

13.4 Market Evaluation Matrix

13.5 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2021 (Tier 1)

13.5.1 Stars

13.5.2 Emerging Leaders

13.6 Strength of Strategy Excellence

13.7 Business Product Footprint

13.8 Startups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix

13.8.1 Responsive Companies

13.8.2 Starting Blocks

13.9 Competitive Scenario

13.9.1 New Product Launches

13.9.2 Deals

13.9.3 Other Developments

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Major Players

14.1.1 Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.

14.1.2 Hamon & Cie

14.1.3 SPX Corporation

14.1.4 Johnson Controls

14.1.5 Evapco, Inc.

14.1.6 Artech Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.7 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

14.1.8 Brentwood Industries, Inc.

14.1.9 Enexio

14.1.10 Paharpur Cooling Tower Limited

14.2 Other Key Companies

14.2.1 Amcot Cooling Tower Corporation

14.2.2 Bell Cooling Tower

14.2.3 Boldrocchi T.E. S.r.l.

14.2.4 Donghae

14.2.5 HACST (Heng An)

14.2.6 Marley Flow Control Pty. Ltd.

14.2.7 Mita Cooling Technologies S.r.l.

14.2.8 Nihon Spindle Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

14.2.9 Perfect Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.10 Star Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.11 Thermal Care, Inc.

14.2.12 Thermax Limited

14.2.13 Tower Thermal Pty. Ltd.

14.2.14 United Metal Products

14.2.15 Zhejiang Aoshuai Refrigeration Co. Ltd.

15 Appendix

