Insights on the Microporous Insulation Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Air Traffic is Catalyzing the Demand

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microporous Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microporous insulation market size reached US$ 148.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 192.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.47% during 2021-2027.



Microporous insulation is a composite material available in compact powder or fiber form with opacifiers. It offers compressive strength, minimal thermal shrinkage, excellent fire barrier, and resistance to liquids, vibration, and chemicals. As it is inorganic and non-combustible, it is considered suitable for passive fire protection applications.

Besides this, it is widely used in refining and petrochemical manufacturing plants for industrial process piping and equipment. It is also utilized in filler material for mattresses, cassettes, heat shields, and expansion joints across the globe.



Microporous Insulation Market Trends:



Microporous insulation is used in the nuclear steam supply system (NSSS) to control the heat of various elements, including reactors, pipes, pumps, and valves. The growing demand for nuclear energy due to the increasing consumption of electricity, along with the rising concerns about environmental pollution and climate change, acts as a major growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the increasing air traffic is catalyzing the demand for microporous insulation for heat shields and protection of data recorder boxes of airplanes.

The rising exploration of oil and gas activities to deep-water areas is also promoting the use of microporous insulation in subsea pipelines. Apart from this, it is employed in the automotive industry to meet specified heat loss requirements. As microporous insulation is environmental-friendly, it is gaining traction in road, marine, and railway applications. Furthermore, its escalating demand in the energy and power, aerospace, and defense sectors is strengthening the market.

Additionally, major market players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop innovative product variants and meet constantly changing consumer needs. They are also offering high-quality acoustic insulation, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Million) in 2021 Million148.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (Million) by 2027 Million192.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Elmelin Ltd., Etex Group, Isoleika S. Coop, Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Kingspan Group Plc, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, NICHIAS Corporation, Siltherm Group Holdings Limited, TECHNO-PHYSIK Engineering GmbH, Unicorn Insulations Limited and Unifrax LLC.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global microporous insulation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global microporous insulation market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global microporous insulation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Microporous Insulation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 Alumina Silica

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Calcium Magnesium Silicate

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Rigid Boards and Panels

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Flexible Panels

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Industrial

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Energy and Power

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Oil and Gas

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Aerospace and Defense

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Elmelin Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Etex Group

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Isoleika S. Coop

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Kingspan Group Plc

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Morgan Advanced Materials plc

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 NICHIAS Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Siltherm Group Holdings Limited

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 TECHNO-PHYSIK Engineering GmbH

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Unicorn Insulations Limited

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Unifrax LLC

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bdqgz

Attachment