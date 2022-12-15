$28.7+ Billion Worldwide Corporate Employee Transportation Service Industry to 2031 - Increasing Corporate Office Presence in the Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Propel the Growth

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Employee Transportation Service Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corporate employee transportation service market is expected to grow from $26.71 billion in 2021 to $28.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The corporate employee transportation service market is expected to reach $35.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $28.73 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $35.86 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the corporate employee transportation service market are Busbank, Transdev, Prairie Bus Line Limited, Move-In-Sync, First Class Tours, Janani Tours, Shuttl, Eco rent a car, Sun Telematics, WeDriveU Inc., Acciva Travels, FnA Bus Charter, GO Riteway, Betterez, GOGO Charters, WTI Cabs, KTC India, GOGO Charters, Smart24x7, Acciva Travels, FnA Bus Charter, GO Riteway, Betterez, and Arcab.



The corporate employee transportation service market consists of sales of the corporate employee transportation service by entities (manufacturers, dealers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to help companies organize travel arrangements for their employees. Employee transport services are those that transportation companies offer so that the company can transport its employees simply and safely from one location to another.

By providing transportation services to all employees, there will be no more standing in taxi lines or bus lines, which increases employee productivity. Employee transportation services are used by businesses, which makes the employees happy because they don't have to worry about getting public transportation.



The main types of ownerships of corporate employee transportation services are company-owned transportation services, outsourced transportation services, rentals, and pick and drop transportation services. The company-owned transportation service is used in transportation services for employee travel that are owned by the company.

The company-owned transportation refers to the transportation vehicles that are owned or purchased by the company for the sake of offering transportation to its employees. The passenger vehicle used in corporate employee transportation services include cars, vans, and buses. The services offered by corporate employee transportation services providers include mobility as a service (MAAS) and software as a service (SAAS).



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the corporate employee transportation service market in 2021. The regions covered in the corporate employee transportation service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



This corporate employee transportation service market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Growing corporate office presence in the Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the growth of the corporate employee transportation services market going forward. A corporation's main place of business is regarded as a corporate office. Corporate employee transportation services provide transportation services for the employees working in the corporate offices, as a result, the growing corporate office increases the demand for the corporate employee transportation services market.

For instance, in 2022, according to the economic Times Indian-based newspaper, In the first quarter, the top eight cities added 11.9 million square feet (sq ft) of new office space, up 13% from the same period last year. Bengaluru recorded new completions of 2.5 million sq ft, which was the second biggest volume addition for the quarter.

Pune led all markets with new supply additions of 3.6 million sq ft, an increase of 107% on the year. Therefore, increasing corporate office presence in the Asia Pacific region is expected to boost demand for corporate transportation services during the forecast period.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the corporate employee transportation service market. Major companies operating in the corporate employee transportation service market are adopting new technological solutions to sustain their position.

With the use of traveler monitoring technology, the company, as well as the provider, may track and contact employees in an emergency with one click. Agents can manage fewer invoices and data sources by using virtual payments to store all trip information in one location.



In October 2021, Online bus ticketing startup Chalo has acquired Shuttl, for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Due to Shuttl's existing presence in Bangkok and the ability to reach sizable Indian metropolises where Chalo has not yet established a footprint, the acquisition allows Chalo to move forward with its international expansion objectives more quickly. Shuttl, an Indian-based bus aggregator for office commute.



The countries covered in the corporate employee transportation service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Characteristics



3. Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Corporate Employee Transportation Service



5. Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Company-owned Transportation Service

Outsourced Transportation Service

Rentals

Pick and Drop Transportation Service

6.2. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market, Segmentation By Passenger Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cars

Vans

Bus

6.3. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Mobility as a Service (MaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

7. Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Corporate Employee Transportation Service Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



