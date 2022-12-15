Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Report 2022 to 2026: Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Air Compressors Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Air Compressor Market by Product Type (Positive Displacement, Dynamic), Output Power (Up to 50 kW, 51-250 kW, 251-500 kW, & Above 500 kW), Seal (Oil-flooded & Oil-free), End-user, Design, Pressure, Coolant and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial air compressor market is projected to reach USD 42.9 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 32.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|368
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2026
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$32.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026
|$42.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The oil-flooded segment, by seal type, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026
The seal type segment is categorized as oil-flooded and oil-free. The oil-flooded segment held the largest share of the industrial air compressor market. Oil-flooded compressors use oil to lubricate the air compression chamber, lubricate parts, and seal in the air.
They find increasing usage as they are more economical than an oil-free compressor and generally complete the compression process in a single stage. The compressor is commonly used in industries such as oil & gas, textiles, rubber and plastics, and metals and mining, where cleaner compressed air requirement is optional.
The positive displacement segment, by product type, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026
The positive displacement segment held the largest share of the industrial air compressor market. Positive displacement industrial air compressors can be bifurcated into reciprocating and rotary compressors.
Positive displacement air compressors are commonly used in construction, automotive and transportation, packaging, food & beverages, metals and mining, and other end-user industries. These sectors are expected to experience a growth in investments, propelling the demand for positive displacement air compressors.
Asia Pacific: The largest and the fastest-growing region in the industrial air compressor market
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global industrial air compressor market between 2021-2026. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing investments in LNG, chemicals, and mining along with the growth of the domestic manufacturing sector, including automotive and food & beverages.
Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid economic growth, and to meet its energy demand while adhering to decarbonization plans, it is witnessing a spike in investments in hydrogen energy as well as green energy sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Air Compressor Market
4.2 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressor Market, by End-User Industry and Country
4.4 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by Product Type
4.5 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by Design
4.6 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by Pressure
4.7 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by Output Power
4.8 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by Seal Type
4.9 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by Coolant Type
4.10 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by End-User Industry
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.1.1 Rapid Industrialization and Increasing Automation in Emerging Economies
5.4.1.2 Inflow of Investments and Rising Demand for Oil-Free Compressors in Food & Beverages Industry
5.4.1.3 Surging Demand from HVAC Industry
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.2.1 Increased Financial Losses, Equipment Downtime, and Unnecessary Capacity Additions Associated with Air Leaks
5.4.2.2 High Maintenance Costs and Total Cost of Ownership
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Air Compressors
5.4.3.2 Rapid Transformation of IoT in Compressed Air Industry
5.4.3.3 Initiatives to Set Up New Gas Transportation Infrastructure and Upgrade Existing Infrastructure
5.4.3.4 Growing Adoption of HVAC Systems in Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Challenges
5.4.4.1 Adherence to Stringent Quality Standards
5.4.4.2 Reducing Noise Pollution and Enabling Quieter Operations
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Industrial Air Compressor Providers
5.6 Market Map
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Iot-Connected Industrial Air Compressors
5.9 Average Selling Prices
5.10 Tariffs, Codes, & Regulations
5.11 Innovations and Patent Registrations
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13 Case Study Analysis
5.13.1 Boge Kompressoren Provides Industrial Air Compressors for Production of Pet Bottles at Fonti Di Vinadio Spa
5.13.1.1 Problem Statement
5.13.1.2 Solution
5.13.2 Boge Kompressoren Provides Compressors for an Efficient Supply of Working Air for Metal-Forming Operations
5.13.2.1 Problem Statement
5.13.2.2 Solution
5.13.3 Air Technologies Provides New Compressor That Helps Automotove Manufacturers to Improve Plant Operations
5.13.3.1 Problem Statement
5.13.3.2 Solution
5.13.4 Boge Kompressoren Provided Compressed Air for Filling Brewery Kegs at Black Sheep Brewery
5.13.4.1 Problem Statement
5.13.4.2 Solution
6 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Positive Displacement
6.2.1 Growing Demand from Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Metals & Mining, and Other End-User Industries Likely to Fuel Growth of Industrial Air Compressor Market
6.2.1.1 Reciprocating
6.2.1.2 Rotary
6.2.1.2.1 Screw
6.2.1.2.2 Scroll
6.2.1.2.3 Others
6.3 Dynamic Displacement
6.3.1 Lower Maintenance, High Flow Capacities, and High Energy & Compression Efficiencies Driving Growth of Dynamic Displacement Industrial Air Compressors
6.3.1.1 Centrifugal
6.3.1.2 Axial
7 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by Design
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Stationary
7.2.1 Growing Food & Beverages, Chemicals, and Automobile Industries Likely to Fuel Demand for Stationary Industrial Air Compressors
7.3 Portable
7.3.1 Use of Low-Emission Engine Technology and Accessibility to Remote Locations Driving Growth for Portable Industrial Air Compressors
8 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by Pressure
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Up to 20 Bar
8.2.1 Growing Applications of Up to 20 Bar Compressors in Pneumatic Tools, Controls, and Other Automation Systems in Automotive, and Food & Beverages Likely to Fuel Demand for Segment
8.3 21-100 Bar
8.3.1 Increasing Demand from Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Fertilizers, and Other Process Industries Expected to Drive Growth for 21-100 Bar Industrial Air Compressors
8.4 Above 100 Bar
8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Gas Distribution and Surging Adoption of Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques Expected to Boost Growth of Market
9 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by Output Power
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Up to 50 Kw
9.2.1 Growing Applications in Construction, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, and Pharmaceutical Industries Likely to Fuel Demand for Up to 50 Kw Compressors
9.3 51-250 Kw
9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Chemicals and Other Process Industries in Emerging Countries Expected to Drive Growth for 51-250 Kw Industrial Air Compressors
9.4 251-500 Kw
9.4.1 Growing Demand for HVAC Expected to Boost Growth of Industrial Air Compressor Market
9.5 Above 500 Kw
9.5.1 Increasing Lng Storage Capacity and Growing Demand from Petrochemical Industry Expected to Boost Market Growth
10 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by Seal Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Oil-Flooded
10.2.1 Lower Initial and Maintenance Costs and Longer Equipment Life Spans of Oil-Flooded Industrial Air Compressors Likely to Fuel Growth of Market
10.3 Oil-Free
10.3.1 Increasing Use in Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Healthcare Sectors Driving Growth for Oil-Free Industrial Air Compressors
11 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by Coolant Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Air-Cooled
11.2.1 Technological Advancements in Design of Air-Cooled Industrial Air Compressors Likely to Fuel Market Growth
11.3 Water-Cooled
11.3.1 Lower Power Requirements and Increased Efficiency Driving Growth for Water-Cooled Industrial Air Compressors
12 Industrial Air Compressor Market, by End-User Industry
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Chemicals & Petrochemicals
12.2.1 Increasing Investments in Downstream Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Industries Along with Manufacturing Capacity Expansions in Chemicals Industry Likely to Fuel Demand for Up to 20 Bar Compressors
12.3 Food & Beverages
12.3.1 Increasing Demand for Oil-Free Compressed Air Expected to Drive Growth of Industrial Air Compressors in Food & Beverages Industry
12.4 Oil & Gas
12.4.1 Increasing Adopton of Industrial Air Compressors for Onshore and Offshore Drilling, Gas Compression, and Pipeline and Process Services (Pps) Expected to Boost Growth of Oil & Gas Segment
12.5 Pharmaceuticals
12.5.1 Surging Demand for Class "0" Oil-Free Air to Prevent Risk of Contamination Likely to Fuel Demand for Pharmaceuticals Segment
12.6 Construction
12.6.1 Increasing Adoption of Heavy-Duty Portable Industrial Air Compressors Likely to Boost Demand for Construction Segment
12.7 Automotive & Transportation
12.7.1 Growing Use of Automation Systems in Automotive Industry Likely to Fuel Demand for Industrial Air Compressors
12.8 Packaging (Includes Pet Blowing)
12.8.1 Growing Demand for Oil-Free Compressors Likely to Drive Growth of Packaging
12.9 Power Generation
12.9.1 Rising Demand for Power and Retrofit and Modernization Projects in Europe and North America Expected to Boost Growth of Power Generation Segment
12.10 Healthcare
12.10.1 Growing Demand for Compressed Air Applications to Drive Surgical Tools and Provide Central Sterile Supply Likely to Fuel Demand for Up Healthcare Segment
12.11 Metals & Mining
12.11.1 Increasing Applications of Industrial Air Compressors in Tunneling, Exploration Drilling, and Smelting Expected to Boost Demand for Metals & Mining Segment
12.12 HVAC
12.12.1 Rising Demand for HVAC Systems in Asia-Pacific, Especially in China and India, Expected to Drive Demand for Industrial Air Compressors
12.13 Others
13 Geographic Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Key Players Strategies
14.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players
14.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players
14.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
14.4.1 Star
14.4.2 Pervasive
14.4.3 Emerging Leader
14.4.4 Participant
14.5 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
14.5.1 Progressive Company
14.5.2 Responsive Company
14.5.3 Dynamic Company
14.5.4 Starting Block
14.6 Industrial Air Compressor: Company Footprint
14.7 Competitive Scenario
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Atlas Copco
15.1.2 Ingersoll Rand
15.1.3 Doosan Infracore
15.1.4 Hitachi
15.1.5 Kobe Steel
15.1.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
15.1.7 Ebara Corporation (Elliott Group)
15.1.8 Kirloskar Pneumatic
15.1.9 Volkswagen (Man Energy Solutions)
15.1.10 Elgi Equipments
15.1.11 Nidec
15.1.12 Siemens Energy
15.1.13 Sulzer
15.1.14 Baker Hughes
15.1.15 Danfoss
15.1.16 Boge Kompressoren
15.2 Other Players
15.2.1 Saimona Compressor
15.2.2 Coaire
15.2.3 Sungshin Compressor
15.2.4 Kaeser Kompressoren
15.2.5 Fusheng Group
15.2.6 Hubei Teweite Power Technology
16 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5s29ya
Attachment