Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Report 2022 to 2026: Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Air Compressors Presents Opportunities

The industrial air compressor market is projected to reach USD 42.9 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 32.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 368 Forecast Period 2021 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $32.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $42.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

The oil-flooded segment, by seal type, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026



The seal type segment is categorized as oil-flooded and oil-free. The oil-flooded segment held the largest share of the industrial air compressor market. Oil-flooded compressors use oil to lubricate the air compression chamber, lubricate parts, and seal in the air.

They find increasing usage as they are more economical than an oil-free compressor and generally complete the compression process in a single stage. The compressor is commonly used in industries such as oil & gas, textiles, rubber and plastics, and metals and mining, where cleaner compressed air requirement is optional.



The positive displacement segment, by product type, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026



The positive displacement segment held the largest share of the industrial air compressor market. Positive displacement industrial air compressors can be bifurcated into reciprocating and rotary compressors.

Positive displacement air compressors are commonly used in construction, automotive and transportation, packaging, food & beverages, metals and mining, and other end-user industries. These sectors are expected to experience a growth in investments, propelling the demand for positive displacement air compressors.



Asia Pacific: The largest and the fastest-growing region in the industrial air compressor market



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global industrial air compressor market between 2021-2026. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing investments in LNG, chemicals, and mining along with the growth of the domestic manufacturing sector, including automotive and food & beverages.

Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid economic growth, and to meet its energy demand while adhering to decarbonization plans, it is witnessing a spike in investments in hydrogen energy as well as green energy sectors.



