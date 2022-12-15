Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market to Reach USD 4.47 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Demand for Stem Cell Transplantation Leading to Market Expansion

Newark, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the graft versus host disease (GvHD) treatment market will grow from USD 2.39 million in 2022 and reach USD 4.47 million by 2030. Graft versus host disease (GvHD) treatments are rising due to the drastic increase in cancer cases. Government organizations have invested a considerable amount of funds for policy development for conducting pre-clinical and clinical trials of graft versus host disease drugs. The companies in the market are investing in their research and development to increase their output capacity to maintain the supply of the required medicines.

Key Insight of Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the graft versus host disease (GvHD) treatment market. Key factors favouring the growth of the graft versus host disease (GvHD) treatment market in North America include the rising number of cancer patients, the development of new drug classes, and increasing awareness about the symptoms of graft versus host disease. The regional government has provided resources for the companies involved in the manufacturing and distributing of the drugs intended to prevent and treat the symptoms of graft versus host disease. Also, there has been an increase in organ donation of the deceased, which is used in transplantation procedures.

The chronic GvHD segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

The disease type segment is divided into acute GvHD, prophylaxis GvHD and chronic GvHD. The chronic GvHD segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Depending on factors like recipient age, the origin of the transplanted cells, and donor type, the prevalence of chronic GVHD can range from 6% to 80%. Chronic GvHD can adversely affect several organs, including the liver, eyes, gut, lungs, etc.

The corticosteroids segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The product segment is divided into TNFα inhibitors, immunosuppressants, ATG therapies, corticosteroids, mTOR inhibitors, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, SOT therapy, calcineurin inhibitors and others. The corticosteroids segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Corticosteroids help control the immune system and, thus, can limit the activity of donated t-cells in the patient's body. It is even found to reduce inflammation after transplantation and regulates blood pressure.

The online pharmacy segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The distribution channel segment includes hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy. The online pharmacy segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of people opting for e-commerce deliveries of medicines. The pandemic has shifted consumers' preferences, and many prefer purchasing pharmaceutical products from online stores.

Advancement in market

In March 2022, a global player, Equillium Inc., announced the conduction of the pivotal phase 3 study of a drug named, Itolizumab. Itlizumab is intended to treat cases of acute graft versus host disease treatment. It will be used as the first line of therapy along with corticosteroids.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Rising cases of graft versus host disease

Due to histocompatibility discrepancies, immunocompetent T cells in the transplanted graft attack the immunocompromised recipient tissue within 100 days, leading to tissue damage and graft-versus-host disease. Up to 50% of patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation may experience acute GVHD. Usually, mismatched donors have a higher incidence. Between 6% and 80% of cases of chronic GVHD are reported each year. GvHD is a significant factor contributing to morbidity and mortality, as around 10% of patients who have received transplanted grafts die from this complication each year. Some factors responsible for the rising cases of graft versus host diseases are old age donor, high degree of human leukocyte antigen mismatch and alloimmunization condition of the donor. Thus, due to the rise in the prevalence of graft versus host disease, there is high demand for drugs such as immunosuppressants, TNFα inhibitors, ATG therapies, corticosteroids, mTOR inhibitors, etc.

Restraint: Potential side-effects of drugs

There are potential side effects of drugs intended to treat graft versus host disease. The most common side effects include indigestion, dizziness, tiredness, headaches, etc. Also, many consumers are purchasing these drugs from online stores. Consumers are growing aware of such conditions after transplantation, so they tend to consume such drugs without a prescription.

Opportunity: Increasing research and development of medicines

The number of players involved in the manufacturing and distribution of graft versus host disease treatment is increasing, especially in developed countries such as U.S., UK, Canada, Germany, France and Japan. Companies are growing their manufacturing potential in the mentioned regions. Companies, governments, and academic institutions invest significant resources in product development, research, process improvement, and innovation in treatment procedures. One of the leading drug options currently indicated for graft versus host disease patients is using immunosuppressants and corticosteroids. Corticosteroids are used as the first line of management in the treatment procedures as it has significantly improved the treatment of graft versus host disease. However, it still has issues with drug resistance and a few off-target adverse effects. The rise in research and development grants has led to an increase in the number of pre-clinical and clinical trials conducted to assess modern drugs' effectiveness in treating immune-related disorders.

Challenge: Lack of awareness

The graft versus host disease (GvHD) treatment is not well-known in developing and underdeveloped countries of Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. The use of the first line of management in the treatment of graft versus host disease (GvHD) is not well known in the patient population in these countries. Furthermore, these regions have limited reimbursement due to a low healthcare budget and lack of infrastructure resources. This aspect determines the market's expansion in these areas.

Some of the major players operating in the graft versus host disease (GvHD) treatment market are:

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

