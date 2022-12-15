$23.5 Billion DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service) Markets, 2027 - Emergence of Ai and Ml in DRaaS Solutions to Strengthen the DR Strategies of Enterprises

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global DRaaS Market by Service Type (Backup and Restore, Real-Time Replication, and Data Protection), Deployment Model (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DRaaS market size to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2022 to USD 23.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period.

In an age where data protection is increasingly important, DRaaS offers a more secure infrastructure backup, especially if organizations seek service providers who provide encrypted data storage that they can rely on.

DRaaS utilizes a cloud-based disaster recovery solution that provides infinitely more scalability and flexibility in terms of what, where, and how much data organizations can store offsite. It offers a highly secure environment that protects sensitive organizational data while allowing for complete control and transparency to boost business workflows.



By Organization Size, the SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. SMEs face greater resource crunch than large enterprises and require better methods to resolve complexities for the improved cost optimization of their business processes.

SMEs adopt the pay-as-you-go model to ensure they are not tied to contracts that have tedious provisions. Reliability, scalability, user-friendly capabilities, easy integration, increased agility, and increased efficiency are the main factors that encourage SMEs to adopt DRaaS at a rapid pace.



By Deployment Mode, the public cloud segment to hold a larger market share



The public cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market size. Public cloud services are offered free and based on pay-per-usage modes, depending on the requirements of end users. In public cloud platforms, services can be accessed by multiple clients as they share the same infrastructure. Public cloud platforms are mainly preferred by organizations that are less expected to need the level of infrastructure and security offered by private cloud platforms.



By Vertical, the IT & ITeS segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The IT & ITeS segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. IT & ITeS companies invest in new technologies, such as smart computing products, IoT, cloud computing, mobility, and analytics, to gain efficiency, innovation, and attract consumers. The increasing amount of documentation is creating a huge demand for cloud-based storage, backup, and related services to keep confidential data secure and available on-demand.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $23.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.6% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increase in Disasters and Growing Availability of Low-Cost Disaster Recovery as a Service Offerings to Drive Market Growth

Backup & Restore Services to Account for the Largest Share During the Forecast Period

Public Cloud Deployment to be the Larger Market During the Forecast Period

Large Enterprises to Account for Larger Demand During the Forecast Period

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Segment to be the Largest Vertical During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Best Market for Investments in the Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need to Lower TCO, Save Time, and Allow IT Teams to Shift Focus to Higher-Value Tasks

Increased Need for Data Security and Scalability

Rise in Draas Utilization to Mitigate the Risk of Cyberattacks on Data Centers

Increased Need for Business Continuity Across SMEs

Restraints

Concerns Over Dependency on Service Providers

Reluctance of Enterprises Toward the Adoption of Cloud-Based Dr Over Traditional Methods

Opportunities

Rise in the Adoption of Cloud due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Emergence of Ai and Ml in Draas Solutions to Strengthen the Dr Strategies of Enterprises

Challenges

Difficulty in Achieving Security and Compliance in Cloud Environments

Potential Performance Issues with Applications Running in the Cloud and Bandwidth Challenges

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Allegany Insurance Group Simplifies Its Disaster Recovery Strategy with Iland

Case Study 2: Manufacturing Company Transitions to Draas for Greater Resilience with Intervision

Case Study 3: Computer-Driven Solutions Deployed Infrascale Backup and Disaster Recovery (Ibdr) to Protect SME Clients' Data and Prepare for Disasters

Case Study 4: Rms Uses Tierpoint's Hybrid Cloud & Draas to Improve Performance and Reliability



Company Profiles



Key Players

Microsoft

IBM

Vmware

Aws

Sungard As

Iland

Recovery Point

Intervision

Tierpoint

Infrascale

Other Players

Acronis

Axcient

Bios Middle East

C&W Business

Carbonite

Daisy

Databarracks

Datto

Dxc

Evolve Ip

Expedient

Flexential

NTT Data

Quorum

Unitrends

SME/Startups

Arcserve

Rackware

Druva

Aptum

Darz

Zettagrid

Phoenixnap

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4moby7

Attachment