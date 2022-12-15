Ammonium Chloride Market to Garner $1.7 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the ammonium chloride market will grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and reach USD 1.7 billion by 2030. In just eight years, Ammonium Chloride has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users. Ammonium chloride is a salt compound that includes chlorine and ammonium; it is used as a deicer on roads, as an agent in the textile manufacturing procedure, electrolyte in dry cell batteries, as well as in fertilizer.

Key Insight of Ammonium Chloride Market

Asia Pacific to account for largest market size during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the ammonium chloride market. Key factors favouring the growth of the ammonium chloride market in Asia Pacific include the China has been the biggest market for ammonium chloride and is placed on maintaining its importance throughout the projection duration. The nation’s ammonium chloride production capacity is calculated at approximately 16800 Kilo Tons, accounting for around 91% of global ammonium chloride capacity. Ammonium Chloride is primarily manufactured using Hou’s method in Asian countries, including China. Hou’s approach is also called the modified Solvay process. Hou’s process produces soda ash and Ammonium chloride, which has a higher price deal than the standard Solvay process.

Agriculture Grade Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 26% in 2022

The grade segment is divided into food grade, industrial grade, agriculture grade, and metal works grade. The agriculture grade segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 26% in 2022. Ammonium chloride, as the acid fertilizer, can provide a lot of nitrogen for crops, especially rice. It's more prevalent in tropical countries. Practically 90% of all ammonium chloride is used in fertilizers since it is an excellent source of nitrogen and chlorine, promoting plant growth. Plants lacking in ammonium chloride display yellow or brown leaves and restricted growth.

Medical/Pharmaceutical Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share of 22% in 2022

The application segment is divided into medical/pharmaceutical, food additives, batteries, leather & textiles, agrochemical, and others. The medical/pharmaceutical segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 22% in 2022. Ammonia is used in the manufacture of certain medications and drugs which restrict the growth and multiplication of certain types of bacteria in addition to various other uses in pharmaceutical manufacturing and as a Neutralizing agent.

Advancement in market

In January 2018, The Dallas Group of America declared its business expansion with latest facilities in China and Netherlands. The new facilities are created to meet the company’s growing demand and expansion.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Ammonium Chloride is Used as a Fertilizer

Ammonium chloride mixes two essential elements for plant growth chlorine and nitrogen. Both naturally appear in the atmosphere and soil and nourishing the plants with various sources helps them reach extreme growth and health. When lacking, the plant fades quickly, and the leaves turn yellow and brown. Growth is also restricted. Ammonium chloride is one of many forms of nitrogen used on lawns, gardens, and crops. Ammonium chloride raises the crop yields by up to 40 per cent over crops with no chloride added in it, as per the study by W. E. Thompson of the Oklahoma State University Department of Plant and Soil Sciences. The chloride also enormously increased the time it took for nitrogen to disappear from soil.

Restraint: Exposure of Ammonium Chloride is Dangerous to Human Health

Exposure to Ammonium Chloride is relatively dangerous, provoking headache, shortness of breath, cough, irritation, and nausea. Most exposure results from contact with the fume form of the chemical named Ammonium Muriate Fume and Sal Ammoniac Fume, which is a minutely separated in particulate & spread in the air. The fumes can cause extreme eye irritation. Constant exposure can cause an asthma-like allergy or impact kidney function.

Opportunity: Ammonium chloride has multiple uses in different Industries

Ammonium chloride is a salt compound that includes chlorine and ammonium; it is used as a deicer on roads, as an agent in the textile manufacturing procedure, electrolyte in dry cell batteries, as well as in fertilizer. In dry cell batteries, ammonium chloride serves two purposes it lowers the operating voltage of the battery and controls hydrogen ion concentration in electrodes. Ammonium chloride is also preferred to other electrolytes, like zinc chloride and ammonium nitrate, as it has a more consistent performance. For instance, in high temperatures where oxidizing agents are used faster, the execution of ammonium nitrate drops. Ammonium chloride doesn't cause any chemical changes at high temperatures.

Some of the major players operating in the ammonium chloride market are:

Tuticorin Alkali

Tinco

Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical

Jinshan Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Jiangsu Debang Chemical

Hubei Yihua

HEBANG

Haohua Junhua Group

Dallas Group

Dahua Group

CNSG

Central Glass

BASF

Key Segments cover in the market:

By Grade:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Agriculture Grade

Metal Works Grade

By Application:

Medical/Pharmaceutical

Food Additives

Batteries

Leather & Textiles

Agrochemical

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

