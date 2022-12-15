US Landfill Gas Management Growth Opportunities: Landfill-Gas-to-Energy and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Projects will Help the United States Meet Methane Emission Reduction Targets Before 2030

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Methane Pledge and the Rising Energy Risks Drive US Landfill Gas Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The possibility of generating energy through landfill gas is an opportunity that has been gaining momentum in recent years. In 2018, the United States generated 292.4 million tons of waste, 146.1 million tons of which were sent to landfills. These landfills are one of the main emitters of methane in the country, a greenhouse gas with a much higher heating capacity than carbon dioxide (CO2).

The collection of the gas generated in landfills represents a unique opportunity; when captured, methane can be used as a renewable fuel for power generation and heat application in different industries as well as a vehicle fuel.

With plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, rising new investments, increase emphasis on circular solutions, and the rising interest in renewable energy sources, opportunities in the US landfill gas management market will continue to increase. With projects to upgrade the gas collected from landfills into renewable natural gas, the possibility of migrating to green energy is gaining momentum.

This study identifies the companies to watch in the US landfill gas management market and analyzes the factors that will drive and restrain its growth. It focuses on landfill operation and management, landfill gas collection and filtration technology, renewable power and fuel generation, and renewable fuel segments. The study provides revenue forecasts and forecast analyses and determines the growth opportunities that will emerge from this space that market participants can leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2032.

Growth Opportunities

Biogas Upgrading Technologies for Conversion to RNG

RNG Generation from Landfill Gas to Manage Methane Emissions

Value Chain Expansion to Become End-to-End Suppliers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Landfill Gas Management Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview of Landfills

Main Sources of Methane Emissions

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Share of Landfills by Company

Landfill Gas Energy Projects

Funding for Landfill Gas Energy Projects

Innovation in Methane Detection

RNG Sources, Gas Treatment, and End Uses

RNG Market Overview

RNG Projects, Under Construction and Planned

RNG Market Landscape

RNG Case Studies and Companies to Watch

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

4. Appendix

RNG Projects, Under Construction and Planned

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1ppva