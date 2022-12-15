US Landfill Gas Management Growth Opportunities: Landfill-Gas-to-Energy and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Projects will Help the United States Meet Methane Emission Reduction Targets Before 2030

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Methane Pledge and the Rising Energy Risks Drive US Landfill Gas Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The possibility of generating energy through landfill gas is an opportunity that has been gaining momentum in recent years. In 2018, the United States generated 292.4 million tons of waste, 146.1 million tons of which were sent to landfills. These landfills are one of the main emitters of methane in the country, a greenhouse gas with a much higher heating capacity than carbon dioxide (CO2).
The collection of the gas generated in landfills represents a unique opportunity; when captured, methane can be used as a renewable fuel for power generation and heat application in different industries as well as a vehicle fuel.
With plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, rising new investments, increase emphasis on circular solutions, and the rising interest in renewable energy sources, opportunities in the US landfill gas management market will continue to increase. With projects to upgrade the gas collected from landfills into renewable natural gas, the possibility of migrating to green energy is gaining momentum.
This study identifies the companies to watch in the US landfill gas management market and analyzes the factors that will drive and restrain its growth. It focuses on landfill operation and management, landfill gas collection and filtration technology, renewable power and fuel generation, and renewable fuel segments. The study provides revenue forecasts and forecast analyses and determines the growth opportunities that will emerge from this space that market participants can leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2032.
Growth Opportunities
- Biogas Upgrading Technologies for Conversion to RNG
- RNG Generation from Landfill Gas to Manage Methane Emissions
- Value Chain Expansion to Become End-to-End Suppliers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Landfill Gas Management Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview of Landfills
- Main Sources of Methane Emissions
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue Forecast
- Share of Landfills by Company
- Landfill Gas Energy Projects
- Funding for Landfill Gas Energy Projects
- Innovation in Methane Detection
- RNG Sources, Gas Treatment, and End Uses
- RNG Market Overview
- RNG Projects, Under Construction and Planned
- RNG Market Landscape
- RNG Case Studies and Companies to Watch
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
4. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
