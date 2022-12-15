Casio Privia PX-S Series Recognized as ‘Home Digital Keyboard Line of the Year’ by MMR Dealers’ Choice Award

Dover, New Jersey, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Casio Privia PX-S Series has once again been recognized as “Home Digital Keyboard Line of the Year” as part of Musical Merchandise Review’s (MMR) 30th “Dealers' Choice” Award.

The world’s leading provider of powerful and affordable musical instruments has won the magazine’s prestigious award an impressive seven times since 2015. MMR’s industry recognition is particularly meaningful since dealers throughout the United States vote on these awards, which provides an extra level of credibility and prestige.

Since its debut in 2003, the Casio Privia has earned an enviable reputation for its fully immersive sound, exceptional touch, and alluring style, making it one of the top-selling digital pianos on the market. Innovation has remained at the heart of the line’s evolution, proving that digital instruments can offer an elevated and truly professional playing experience without being bulky, heavy, or expensive.

The PX-S7000, the flagship in Casio’s newest family of instruments, is simply the best-sounding, best-feeling, and best-looking Privia ever made.

With brilliant style to match its breathtaking sound and touch, the Privia PX-S7000 is a stunning musical centerpiece for any home. It sparks joy in any living space, with a striking modern design in three choices of finishes, including a new Harmonious Mustard color that evokes vintage musical gear and fine European furniture, yet blends remarkably well with any decor. Additional models in the PX-S Series include the PX-S6000, PX-S5000, PX-S3100 and PX-S1100.

“On behalf of Casio, I want to express our deepest gratitude to the music retailers who once again voted for our digital keyboards,” said Stephen Schmidt, vice president of Casio’s Electronic Musical Instruments Division. “Our newest models are the no-compromise musical instruments, which not only deliver products that meet the needs of today’s musicians, but also help to build the success of our retailers.”

“While ‘Home Digital Keyboard of the Year’ is consistently a very competitive category in our annual Dealers’ Choice Awards, this year the Casio PX-S Series took a commanding lead early on in the voting and continued to distance itself from the pack,” said Christian Wissmuller, editor of MMR.

For 30 years, readers of MMR have selected the top instruments across an array of categories, honoring those companies which have designed, produced, and marketed gear that has resonated most with end-users and generated sales and profit for retailers.

The award-winning products is featured in MMR's December 2022 issue.

Casio PRIVIA PX-S Series digital pianos are available at select music dealers nationwide. To learn more about Casio’s full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit Casio.com.

