Blippar pushes the boundaries of no-code AR creation, enabling compatibility with leading AR glasses

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blippar , the leading technology and content platform specializing in augmented reality (AR), announced the expansion of Blippbuilder, its no-code AR creation platform, which now enables creators to build augmented reality experiences for AR headsets, starting with Magic Leap 2 and beta testing Meta Quest Pro.



Forging new frontiers, Blippar’s 200,000+ creators are able to create interactive AR experiences that can now also be experienced on mixed-reality headwear devices. Blippar has initially chosen to enable consumption across Magic Leap and Meta headsets to ensure that the broadest possible spectrum of consumers can engage with experiences developed using its expansive AR creation platform - from enterprise customers and professionals, to students, gamers and those with AR headsets for daily use.

“Ensuring that the immense potential of AR remains accessible and in the hands of creators is of the utmost importance to us at Blippar,” said Preet Prasannan, CEO of Blippar. “From our position in the center of the AR ecosystem, we value the creativity that stems from all levels of developer knowledge, and we’re proud to continue expanding our offerings, and to be the only company to provide a no-code AR creation solution that is compatible with the world’s leading AR headsets.”

The future of AR is an immersive, digital layer that complements and enhances the daily human experience. Whilst mobile will remain, for most people, the gateway to AR for some years to come, AR headsets are the most seamless gateway to this future as they provide a natural path to consume augmented content, allowing the user to feel there is no distinction between the physical and the augmented experience.

Blippar has made tremendous strides to build a platform that lets anyone create powerful AR, regardless of their technical knowledge, and share it instantly with the world. And now, with this integration, Blippar is continuing to ensure that the best tools and the best developer experiences are accessible to everyone. Revenue from “headworn” AR—primarily headsets and glasses—is projected to grow from $1.9 billion (2021) to $35.1 billion in 2026*. As AR headsets continue to increase in importance as a way to consume AR alongside mobile hand-held AR, Blippar is ensuring AR experiences created with its platforms are accessible across both types of devices.

“The ability to make compelling, interactive content simply is an essential component to a robust AR ecosystem,” said Michael Angiulo, Chief Growth Officer, Magic Leap. “We’re thrilled that Blippar enables developers to create quality content for our users. We’re proud to be one of the first companies to make this built for AR content creation platform available to our ecosystem.”

Blippar enables creators to produce content for the Metaverse in one effective suite. The experiences developed on the platform can be immediately published to any publisher or social media site without the added steps of formatting for different devices. Blippar’s free, no-code AR creation tool, Blippbuilder, is the most accessible AR creation platform on the market. Following this year’s move to a freemium model, the Blippbuilder platform has seen both a surge in usage and creativity. Recently, Blippar also announced improved Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM), alongside enhanced Surface Tracking and Marker Tracking across Blippbuilder and WebAR SDK. Blippar's continued platform developments and integrations ensures users can create and consume realistic experiences, which will play a significant role in the amount of, and quality of, content for the AR headset experience.

