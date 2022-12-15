Immunocore is awarded the Prix Galien France award for KIMMTRAK



Treatment for unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer affecting the eye.

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 15 December 2022) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases, has been awarded the prestigious Prix Galien France 2022 award in the ‘Medicine in Innovative Therapeutics’ category, for KIMMTRAK® (tebentafusp), the world’s first T cell receptor therapy.

Among a number of breakthroughs, KIMMTRAK is the first bispecific T cell engager to receive regulatory approval to treat a solid tumor, and the only approved therapy for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which is a reflection of the impact of this novel treatment for patients and the innovative technology behind it,” said Bahija Jallal, Immunocore’s Chief Executive Officer. “This award is also a tribute to the teams at Immunocore who have taken KIMMTRAK from bench to bedside, and those working on our future therapies that could benefit more patients living with cancer, as well as infectious diseases and autoimmune conditions.”

KIMMTRAK was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; the European Commission; and health authorities in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada in the first half of 2022. The therapy has been available commercially to patients in France since September 2022.

KIMMTRAK’s approved indication, unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, is a rare and aggressive form of cancer affecting the eye. Although it is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults, the diagnosis is rare, and up to 50% of people with uveal melanoma will eventually develop metastatic disease. Unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma typically has a poor prognosis and had no specifically approved treatment prior to the approval of KIMMTRAK.

The ImmTAX (Immune Mobilizing Monoclonal TCRs Against X disease) platform upon which KIMMTRAK is based harnesses a patient’s own immune system to fight cancer and, potentially, infectious diseases. The technology is also being evaluated for its potential to treat patients with autoimmune or inflammatory conditions, through targeted down-modulation of the immune system.

The win crowns a highly successful year for Immunocore, one in which the NASDAQ-listed biotech launched its first medicine after 15 years of research into TCR therapies and delivered updates on key investigational therapies in its pipeline, including for HIV, HBV and PRAME-prevalent cancers.

About Prix Galien

Founded in France 50 years ago by pharmacist Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology, the Prix Galien supports, recognizes and awards the efforts of scientists, researchers and companies committed to advancing medical innovation with the power to change the human condition. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

About KIMMTRAK®

KIMMTRAK is a novel bispecific protein comprised of a soluble T cell receptor fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function. KIMMTRAK specifically targets gp100, a lineage antigen expressed in melanocytes and melanoma. This is the first molecule developed using Immunocore’s ImmTAC technology platform designed to redirect and activate T cells to recognize and kill tumor cells. KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

About Uveal Melanoma

Uveal melanoma is a rare and aggressive form of melanoma, which affects the eye. Although it is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults, the diagnosis is rare, and up to 50% of people with uveal melanoma will eventually develop metastatic disease. Unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma typically has a poor prognosis and had no approved treatment until KIMMTRAK.

