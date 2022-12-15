TomTom co-founds Overture Maps Foundation to build Open Map Data

TomTom’s Maps Platform will leverage Overture base map and TomTom data to power commercial use cases for Automotive and Enterprise customers



Amsterdam, Netherlands, 15 December 2022, 12:02 PM CET, TomTom ( TOM2 ), the geolocation technology specialist, today announced, together with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Meta, and Microsoft, the formation of the Overture Maps Foundation. This collaborative effort under governance of the Linux Foundation aims to develop interoperable open map data.



As map data supports an ever-increasing amount of use cases, the requirements for new map content, completeness, accuracy, and freshness are virtually limitless. To support industry demands, the pooling of resources and the creation of a global map standard is needed. The Overture Maps Foundation intends to realize a global entity reference system and structured data schema. This will facilitate an ecosystem of users and contributors to share map data in an efficient way.



“Collaborative mapmaking is central to TomTom’s strategy. The Overture Maps Foundation provides the framework to accelerate our goals”, Harold Goddijn, CEO of TomTom said. “Overture’s standardization and interoperable base map is fundamental to bringing geospatial information from the world together. TomTom’s Maps Platform will leverage the combination of the Overture base map, a broad range of other data, and TomTom’s proprietary data in a continuously integrated and quality-controlled product that serves a broad range of use cases, including the most demanding applications like advanced navigation, search, and automated driving.”

TomTom customers using TomTom’s new Maps Platform will benefit from fast integration and quality control of map data as well as a broad range of online services including map visualization, search, routing, navigation, traffic information, and TomTom’s digital cockpit for car makers. TomTom’s next generation platform for mapmaking is designed with the objectives of the Overture Maps Foundation in mind. TomTom will share its knowledge and insights to advance an open ecosystem around collaborative mapmaking.

Overture expects to release its first data in the first half of 2023. While Overture has been founded by AWS, Meta, Microsoft, and TomTom, the goal is to expand participation and contributions to include a wide range of organizations including service providers and governmental organizations.



Note for editors: please see the Linux Foundation press release for further information about the Overture Maps Foundation.



This press release is published by TomTom N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014).



