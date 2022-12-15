Global Process Analytics Technology Market Report 2022: Increasing Government Regulations for Drug Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical Production Presents Opportunities

Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market was valued at USD 2.36 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.96 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.95% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market Overview

Innovations in process analytical chemistry (process analysers) and its ability to capture & interpret vast amounts of data are the leading elements that have boosted the adoption of process analytical technology system in the pharmaceutical industry. This report provides an all-inclusive environment for the analysis of the Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market growth.

Along with the market overview, which comprises the market dynamics the chapter includes Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers' bargaining power, suppliers' bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market.

Global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market is segmented on the basis of Products and Services, Measurement, End User, Technique and Geography.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Adoption of PAT in the Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Increase in the R&D Expenditure by Pharmaceutical Companies

Restraints

  • Dearth of Skilled Technical Professionals
  • High Cost of Deployment, Especially for SMEs

Opportunities

  • Increasing Government Regulations for Drug Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical Production
  • The Trend of Outsourcing the Manufacturing of Pharma Products
  • Upgradation of Existing Systems in Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OUTLOOK

5 MARKET, BY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

6 MARKET, BY MEASUREMENT

7 MARKET, BY END USER

8 MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE

9 MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11 COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Group
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Carl Zeiss AG
  • Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
  • Sartorius AG
  • Statgraphics Technologies Inc.

