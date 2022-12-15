Global Process Analytics Technology Market Report 2022: Increasing Government Regulations for Drug Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical Production Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Process Analytics Technology Market Size By Products and Services, By Measurement, By End User, By Technique, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market was valued at USD 2.36 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.96 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.95% from 2020 to 2027.



Global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market Overview



Innovations in process analytical chemistry (process analysers) and its ability to capture & interpret vast amounts of data are the leading elements that have boosted the adoption of process analytical technology system in the pharmaceutical industry. This report provides an all-inclusive environment for the analysis of the Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises the market dynamics the chapter includes Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers' bargaining power, suppliers' bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market.



Global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market: Segmentation Analysis



The Global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Market is segmented on the basis of Products and Services, Measurement, End User, Technique and Geography.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of PAT in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Increase in the R&D Expenditure by Pharmaceutical Companies

Restraints

Dearth of Skilled Technical Professionals

High Cost of Deployment, Especially for SMEs

Opportunities

Increasing Government Regulations for Drug Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical Production

The Trend of Outsourcing the Manufacturing of Pharma Products

Upgradation of Existing Systems in Pharmaceutical Industry

