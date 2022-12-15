Global Chicken Market Report 2022: Fasting Growing Livestock Sector Globally Continues to Go From Strength to Strength

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chicken Market, Size, Share, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Chicken Market is expected to reach US$ 207.6 Billion in 2027. Over the years, the chicken industry has intensified at every turn. Hence, the chicken market is possibly the fastest growing and most flexible of all livestock sectors. Chicken is now the most consumed animal globally. The chicken meat sector also significantly holds an important place in nutrition and is the fastest-growing agricultural sub-sector, especially in developing countries.



Global Chicken Market Size was US$ 196.0 Billion in 2021



Driven primarily by robust demand chicken market has expanded, consolidated, and globalized in numerous countries of all income levels. The other driving factors promoting the industry growth include the fastest-growing economy worldwide, growing consumer market, significant investments in world-class ports, logistics & supply chain infrastructure, and proactive government policies.



Global Chicken Production Seen Higher Across the United States, Brazil, and China:



Over the years, global chicken production has been recording year-on-year hikes across diverse countries like China, Brazil, European Union, Russia, India, Mexico, Thailand, Argentina, Turkey, Columbia, and United States. The major producers are expected to make remarkable gains with the most significant growth in the United States, Brazil, and China.



Further, despite relatively high feed prices squeezing profitability globally in the producing countries, expansion is spurred by robust demand as consumers are more inclined to seek low-cost animal protein. Also, expectations of an improved economic outlook, easing COVID-related production problems, and strong domestic and foreign demand are further expected to drive the higher global production output.



Consumption Market of China, Thailand, and European Union has Significant Market Share



In our report, we have analyzed the consumption market of China, Brazil, the European Union, Russia, Mexico, South Africa', Japan, Argentina, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As per our analysis, the chicken consumption rates in China, Thailand, and European Union have peaked their market share and will continue to expand in the near future, summing up to develop the chicken meat industry on the whole.



Further, we have estimated that among the leading consumer countries, China is estimated to achieve the most remarkable consumption growth rate in terms of poultry consumption per capita, while for other global leaders, poultry consumption per capita showed much more modest growth.



China, Japan, and Mexico are Major Importing Countries



Our report has covered Japan, Mexico, China, European Union, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, South Africa, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom as importing countries. Amongst the importing countries, China, Japan, and Mexico are major importing countries globally. According to the publisher, Global Chicken Meat Market is expected to expand with a nominal CAGR of 0.96% during 2021-2027.



Brazil, European Union, United States and Thailand are Major Chicken Exporting Countries



Brazil, European Union, United States, Thailand is major chicken exporting countries globally. The worldwide export for chicken meat has peaked and is expected to continue, supported by the upward consumption trend worldwide. Moreover, developed economies are registering stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period.



Consumption - Market and Volume has been covered from 12 Countries

China

Brazil

European Union

Russia

Mexico

South Africa

Japan

Argentina

Thailand

United Kingdom

United States

Others

Production - Market has been covered from 12 Countries

China

Brazil

European Union

Russia

India

Mexico

Thailand

Argentina

Turkey

Columbia

United States

Others

Import - Market has been covered from 10 Countries

Japan

Mexico

China

European Union

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Iraq

South Arica

Phillipines

United Kingdom

Export Countries - Market is covered from 10 Countries

Brazil

European Union

Thailand

Ukraine

China

Turkey

Belarus

Russia

Argentina

United States

Company Insights:

Business overview

Recent Development

Sales Analysis

Key Players Analysis:

JBS S.A.

Tyson Foods

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Danish Crown Group

Vion Food Group

WH Group

Hormel Foods Corporation

Muyuan Foods

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 335 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $196 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $207.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 0.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Chicken Market



6. Global Chicken Volume



7. Market & Volume Share - Global Chicken Analysis



8. Consuming Countries - Global Chicken Market & Volume



9. Producing Countries - Global Chicken Volume



10. Importing Countries - Global Chicken Volume



11. Exporting Countries - Global Chicken Volume



12. Porters Five Forces



13. Key Players Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7a7rv9

Attachment