Global Chicken Market Report 2022: Fasting Growing Livestock Sector Globally Continues to Go From Strength to Strength

The Global Chicken Market is expected to reach US$ 207.6 Billion in 2027. Over the years, the chicken industry has intensified at every turn. Hence, the chicken market is possibly the fastest growing and most flexible of all livestock sectors. Chicken is now the most consumed animal globally. The chicken meat sector also significantly holds an important place in nutrition and is the fastest-growing agricultural sub-sector, especially in developing countries.
Global Chicken Market Size was US$ 196.0 Billion in 2021
Driven primarily by robust demand chicken market has expanded, consolidated, and globalized in numerous countries of all income levels. The other driving factors promoting the industry growth include the fastest-growing economy worldwide, growing consumer market, significant investments in world-class ports, logistics & supply chain infrastructure, and proactive government policies.
Global Chicken Production Seen Higher Across the United States, Brazil, and China:
Over the years, global chicken production has been recording year-on-year hikes across diverse countries like China, Brazil, European Union, Russia, India, Mexico, Thailand, Argentina, Turkey, Columbia, and United States. The major producers are expected to make remarkable gains with the most significant growth in the United States, Brazil, and China.
Further, despite relatively high feed prices squeezing profitability globally in the producing countries, expansion is spurred by robust demand as consumers are more inclined to seek low-cost animal protein. Also, expectations of an improved economic outlook, easing COVID-related production problems, and strong domestic and foreign demand are further expected to drive the higher global production output.
Consumption Market of China, Thailand, and European Union has Significant Market Share
In our report, we have analyzed the consumption market of China, Brazil, the European Union, Russia, Mexico, South Africa', Japan, Argentina, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As per our analysis, the chicken consumption rates in China, Thailand, and European Union have peaked their market share and will continue to expand in the near future, summing up to develop the chicken meat industry on the whole.
Further, we have estimated that among the leading consumer countries, China is estimated to achieve the most remarkable consumption growth rate in terms of poultry consumption per capita, while for other global leaders, poultry consumption per capita showed much more modest growth.
China, Japan, and Mexico are Major Importing Countries
Our report has covered Japan, Mexico, China, European Union, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, South Africa, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom as importing countries. Amongst the importing countries, China, Japan, and Mexico are major importing countries globally. According to the publisher, Global Chicken Meat Market is expected to expand with a nominal CAGR of 0.96% during 2021-2027.
Brazil, European Union, United States and Thailand are Major Chicken Exporting Countries
Brazil, European Union, United States, Thailand is major chicken exporting countries globally. The worldwide export for chicken meat has peaked and is expected to continue, supported by the upward consumption trend worldwide. Moreover, developed economies are registering stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period.
Consumption - Market and Volume has been covered from 12 Countries
- China
- Brazil
- European Union
- Russia
- Mexico
- South Africa
- Japan
- Argentina
- Thailand
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Others
Production - Market has been covered from 12 Countries
- China
- Brazil
- European Union
- Russia
- India
- Mexico
- Thailand
- Argentina
- Turkey
- Columbia
- United States
- Others
Import - Market has been covered from 10 Countries
- Japan
- Mexico
- China
- European Union
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- Iraq
- South Arica
- Phillipines
- United Kingdom
Export Countries - Market is covered from 10 Countries
- Brazil
- European Union
- Thailand
- Ukraine
- China
- Turkey
- Belarus
- Russia
- Argentina
- United States
Company Insights:
- Business overview
- Recent Development
- Sales Analysis
Key Players Analysis:
- JBS S.A.
- Tyson Foods
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
- Danish Crown Group
- Vion Food Group
- WH Group
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- Muyuan Foods
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|335
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$196 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$207.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|0.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Chicken Market
6. Global Chicken Volume
7. Market & Volume Share - Global Chicken Analysis
8. Consuming Countries - Global Chicken Market & Volume
9. Producing Countries - Global Chicken Volume
10. Importing Countries - Global Chicken Volume
11. Exporting Countries - Global Chicken Volume
12. Porters Five Forces
13. Key Players Analysis
