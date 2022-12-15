Worldwide Patient Warming Systems Industry to 2030: by Product, Application, Usage Area and Region

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Warming Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides investors, developers, company executives and industry participants with in-depth analysis to allow them to take strategic initiatives and decisions related to the prospects in the global patient warming systems market. This report presents and analyzes the major trends prevalent in the global patient warming systems market and the market size and forecast.



This report categorizes the global patient warming systems market in terms of products, applications, usage areas, and geographical distribution. Based on product type, the global patient warming systems market is categorized into surface warming systems, intravascular warming systems, and patient warming accessories. Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-born and Pediatric Care, and Others are the key application areas considered for the purpose of this study. Hospitals, clinics and nursing centers and other facilities are the major usage areas for patient warming devices.



This report also includes qualitative assessment factors such as market dynamics (drivers, restraints and opportunities) to have a good understanding of the current and anticipated trends in the global patient warming systems market. Competition assessment tools such as, Porter's five forces analysis, major agreements, partnerships and collaborations, market attractiveness assessment and competitive landscape analysis by key players are also demonstrated in the study.

Furthermore, this report concludes with profiling of key market players currently enjoying prominent position in the patient warming systems market. The key players profiled in this report are 3M Health Care Ltd., Smiths Medical, Inc., VitaHEAT Medical, NOVAMED USA, Becton Dickinson, ZOLL Medical, C.R. Bard, Stryker Corporation, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc., and The 37Company.



Among the considered product types, surface warming devices currently dominate the global patient warming systems market and will retain its dominance through the forecast period 2022-2030. Widest usage areas, frequent use in hospitals and clinics alike, ease of use in emergency settings and anesthetized patients and less cost are the chief contributors driving the surface warming devices market.

Furthermore, with rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the resultant rise in the number of cardiac and neurovascular surgeries being performed, it is anticipated that intravascular warming systems will be the fastest progressing segment. Furthermore, technological advancement in the nature of these products additionally contribute to the growing popularity of these devices.



Anesthesia is used in surgical procedures at a higher potency, and causes significant drop in body temperature, thus demanding efficient temperature management to achieve normothermia. Therefore, the demand for patient warming devices will be the highest in perioperative application.

Furthermore, rise in chronic diseases, and the resultant increase in surgical procedures will correspondingly lead to growth in adoption of patient warming devices in perioperative care. Acute care and, new-born and pediatric care segments will witness faster growth during the forecast period.

Growing rate of premature births will contribute to higher demand for warming systems in new-born and pediatric care. As the global pool of geriatric population is growing, there has been a corresponding increase in prevalence of chronic illnesses. Higher hospitalization and increased recovery time of such patients further necessitates the need for patient warming devices.



Hospitals is observed to be the largest usage area for patient warming systems. Growing hospitalizations for treating hypothermia, growing surgical interventions and increasing number of blood transfusion procedures are the major factors contributing to the dominance of hospitals segment in the global patient warming systems market.

Hypothermia is a fatal, emergency situation arising due to environmental conditions, age, and physical trauma or during the effects of anesthesia. North America and Europe are the largest markets for patient warming devices. However, with growing awareness, proliferation of medical tourism and growing healthcare expenditure, Asia Pacific will witness the fastest adoption of patient warming systems.



Geographically, the global patient warming systems market is cumulative to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



North America, followed by Europe are the largest regional markets for patient warming devices. Domicile of largest market players in the region, high adoption of warming devices due to environmental conditions, highest incidence of chronic diseases and corresponding high number of surgical interventions contribute to the dominance of North America and Europe markets.

Conversely, growing number of surgical procedures, high growth in number of geriatric population, further evolution of healthcare infrastructure, and growing healthcare expenditure are the key factors contributing to the highest growth of Asia Pacific market. China, Japan, and South Korea are the most prominent markets in Asia Pacific.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Patient Warming Systems market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Patient Warming Systems market?

Which is the largest regional market for Patient Warming Systems market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Patient Warming Systems market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Patient Warming Systems market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Patient Warming Systems Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Patient Warming Systems Market Value, 2020-2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.6.1. Supplier Power

3.6.2. Buyer Power

3.6.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.6.4. Threat Of New Entrants

3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2. Economic Landscape

3.7.3. Technology Landscape

3.7.4. Legal Landscape

3.7.5. Social Landscape



4. Patient Warming Systems Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Surface Warming Systems

4.3.2. Intravascular Warming Systems

4.3.3. Patient Warming Accessories



5. Patient Warming Systems Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Acute Care

5.3.2. Perioperative Care

5.3.3. New-born and Pediatric Care

5.3.4. Others



6. Patient Warming Systems Market: By Usage Area, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Hospitals

6.3.2. Clinics and Nursing Centers

6.3.3. Others



7. North America Patient Warming Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union Patient Warming Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Asia Pacific Patient Warming Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Latin America Patient Warming Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa Patient Warming Systems Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Company Profile

12.1. 3M Health Care Ltd.

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Performance

12.1.3. Product Portfolio

12.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.2. Becton Dickinson

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Performance

12.2.3. Product Portfolio

12.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3. Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc.

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Financial Performance

12.3.3. Product Portfolio

12.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.4. C.R. Bard

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Performance

12.4.3. Product Portfolio

12.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.5. NOVAMED USA

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Performance

12.5.3. Product Portfolio

12.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.6. Smiths Medical, Inc.

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Financial Performance

12.6.3. Product Portfolio

12.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.7. Stryker Corporation

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Financial Performance

12.7.3. Product Portfolio

12.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.8. The 37Company

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Financial Performance

12.8.3. Product Portfolio

12.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.9. VitaHEAT Medical

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Financial Performance

12.9.3. Product Portfolio

12.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.10. ZOLL Medical

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Financial Performance

12.10.3. Product Portfolio

12.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.11. Other Notable Players

12.11.1. Company Overview

12.11.2. Financial Performance

12.11.3. Product Portfolio

12.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

