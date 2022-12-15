Smoke Evacuation System Market – A $195 Million Industry Opportunity; 5.7 % CAGR, Confirms Strategic Market Research

New York, USA, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide smoke evacuation system market in 2021 was USD 128 million (135 million in 2022) and will reach USD 195 million by 2030, growing at a 5.7% CAGR. The Smoke Evacuation System is a high-flow vacuum source that collects the gases and aerosols produced at the surgical site when lasers and electrosurgical devices are utilized. The risks of surgical smoke in the surgery room for nurses, surgeons, and patients are eliminated via smoke evacuation systems.







The Smoke Evacuation System Market Insights:

In 2020, the smoke evacuating system segment maintained the biggest market position with 39% of revenue share on the basis of product.

The laparoscopic surgeries segment contributed to the largest market share of 37% in 2020 on the basis of application.

By end users, the hospital segment held the largest market, with 42.9% of the total share in 2020.

North America ruled the entire regional market with 40.0% of the revenue share in 2020.





Factors influenc ing the Smoke Evacuation System Market growth :

Factors like the increasing number of electrosurgical procedures and widespread utilization of these systems by healthcare providers are expanding the market's growth rate.

The use of electrosurgical techniques has various advantages. It performs precise cuts with minimal blood loss in outpatient and inpatient settings. This increases patients' desire for electrosurgical operations. Dermatologists employ electrosurgery to stop bleeding or remove unwanted skin growths by heating the skin with an electric current. The market is driven by increasing electrosurgical techniques and suggestions to utilize smoke evacuators for safety.





Smoke evacuation system is utilized by healthcare providers to remove smoke plumes in operating rooms & surgical theaters. Inhaling surgical plumes causes chronic diseases in patients and surgeons vulnerable to those circumstances. Many business associations and government organizations have long acknowledged the dangers of plume inhalation. As a result, manufacturers are putting more emphasis on the development and commercialization of novel technologies to create a smoke evacuation system for surgical centers that is safer and more efficient.





Smoke Evacuation System Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation of smoke evacuation system is done on the basis of product, application, end-user, and Region.

By Product

Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)

Smoke Evacuation Tubing

Smoke Evacuation Filters Charcoal Filters In-line Filters Ultra low Penetration Air ( ULPA ) Filters Pre-filters

Smoke Evacuating Systems Stationary/Centralized Portable

Smoke Evacuation Pencils and Wands

Accessories

By Application

Open General Surgeries

Laparoscopic Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Medical Aesthetics Surgeries

By End-User

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Dental Clinics

Veterinary Healthcare





For Region

North America

Canada

U.S.A.

Mexico

Rest of North America

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

Australia

China

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Europe

Spain

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

The rest of Europe

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Argentina

Uruguay

Rest of LAMEA









In 2020, the smoke evacuating system segment maintained the biggest market position with 39% of revenue share on the basis of product. Furthermore, the market is divided into stationary systems and portable systems.

The laparoscopic surgeries segment contributed to the largest market share of 37% in 2020 on the basis of application. The benefits of laparoscopic treatments over open surgery and the necessity to enhance the operating room's working environment are responsible for the largest share of this market segment.

By end users, the hospital segment held the largest market, with 42.9% of the total share in 2020. The largest market share is due to the increased number of orthopedic and cosmetic surgical.

North America ruled the entire regional market with 40.0% of the revenue share in 2020. It is due to the Region's increasing adoption of and access to relevant standards and protocols as well as the growth in the target illness population, inpatient procedures performed there, and cases of chronic diseases.





Key players in the Smoke Evacuation System Market:

CONMED Corp

Zimmer Biomet

K.L.S. Martin Group

Medtronic

Pall Corp

Stryker

Olympus Corp

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Ethicon Inc.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH





Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 The market size in 2021 USD 128 Million Possible Revenue in 2030 USD 195 Million Growth rate 5.7% Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 – 2020 Unit USD Billion, CAGR (2021 - 2030) Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User, and By Region. By Product Type Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands, Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds), Smoke Evacuating Systems, Smoke Evacuation Filters, Smoke Evacuation Tubing, and Accessories By Application Orthopedic Surgeries, Open General Surgeries, Medical Aesthetics Surgeries, & Laparoscopic Surgery By End-User ASCs, Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, and Veterinary Healthcare Providers By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA Country Scope U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., China, Japan, India, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, U.A.E., etc. Company Usability Profiles Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, CONMED Corp, Pall Corp, K.L.S. Martin Group, Ethicon Inc., Stryker, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Olympus Corp, etc.





Recent Developments

In 2020, Olympus, a global leader in technology, announced that it had acquired an exclusive distribution deal with Alesi Surgical Limited for the 510(k) 9cleared Ultravision surgical smoke control system in the United States.





In 2020, Palliare declared that its EVA15 insufflator and smoke evacuation system for operating rooms had been given FDA 510(k) clearance. The EVA15 from Palliare is made to suit the insufflation criteria for robotic and endoscopic robotic surgery and also has a built-in capacity for surgical smoke evacuation.





The N.H.S. Wales Framework selects Eakin's smoke evacuation equipment for inclusion. One of the vendors added to the national framework agreement by N.H.S. Wales Shared Services Partnership is with Cardiff-based firm Eakin Surgical. Through this agreement, the business that distributes the CIMPAX C Pure 750 Smoke Evacuation System will assist the N.H.S. in defending its employees against the dangers of surgical smoke.





