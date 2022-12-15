Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2022: Adoption of Robot-Based Surgery to Shape Sector Moving Forward

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical aesthetics market is expected to grow from $8.67 billion in 2021 to $9.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The market is expected to grow to $15.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%.



The main types of medical aesthetics are facial aesthetic products, body contouring devices, cosmetic implants, hair removal devices, skin aesthetic devices, tattoo removal devices, thread lift products, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals, skin lighteners, physician-dispensed eyelash products, and nail treatment laser devices. Facial aesthetic products refer to products and procedures that are designed to provide individuals with a pleasing and youthful appearance. The technologies involved are invasive, non-invasive, minimally invasive, and other technologies. These products are sold through direct tender and retail distribution channels and are used in various applications such as anti-aging and wrinkles, facial and skin rejuvenation, breast enhancement, body shaping and cellulite, tattoo removal, vascular lesions, psoriasis, vitiligo, and other applications. The various users included clinics, hospitals, medical spas, beauty centers, and home care.



North America will be the largest region in the medical aesthetics market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this medical aesthetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growing adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures is expected to propel the growth of the medical aesthetics market going forward. Minimally invasive procedures refer to the technique used by medical professionals to limit the size and quantity of incisions or injections. There is a rise in minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, which are used as treatments in medical aesthetics because they are quick, minimally invasive, safe, effective, and require little downtime. For instance, in December 2021, according to Botox Statistics, a US-based society of plastic surgeons data, the average annual rate of Botox injections climbed by about 459% in 2020 since its inception. Every year, 4-5 million people receive Botox. In 2020, there were 44,101 Botox procedures performed, with each treatment costing between $1.3 billion and $2.6 billion. Therefore, the growing adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures is driving the medical aesthetics market.



The adoption of robot-based surgery is the key trend gaining popularity in the medical aesthetics market. Major companies operating in the medical aesthetics market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in November 2021, Smith-Nephew, a UK-based manufacturing company that operates in medical aesthetics, launched CORI, a surgical tool using robotic technology. It is an advanced handheld robotic used in total and partial knee arthroplasties. It is the first technology to place the surgeon in the digital operating room and is a compact mobile solution incorporating an advanced robotic sculpting tool with a 3-D intraoperative imaging system. Patients get less painful treatment with fewer revisions required and thus have greater satisfaction post-surgery.





Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Facial Aesthetic Products; Body Contouring Devices; Cosmetic Implants; Hair Removal Devices; Skin Aesthetic Devices; Tattoo Removal Devices; Thread Lift Products; Physician-dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners; Physician-dispensed Eyelash Products; Nail Treatment Laser Devices

2) By Technology: Invasive; Non-Invasive; Minimally Invasive; Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender; Retail

4) By Application: Anti-Aging and Wrinkles; Facial and Skin Rejuvenation; Breast Enhancement; Body Shaping and Cellulite; Tattoo Removal; Vascular Lesions; Psoriasis and Vitiligo; Other Applications

5) By End User: Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas; Beauty Centers; Home Care



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Medical Aesthetics Market Characteristics



3. Medical Aesthetics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Medical Aesthetics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Medical Aesthetics Market Size And Growth



6. Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation

7. Medical Aesthetics Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics Market



9. China Medical Aesthetics Market



10. India Medical Aesthetics Market



11. Japan Medical Aesthetics Market



12. Australia Medical Aesthetics Market



13. Indonesia Medical Aesthetics Market



14. South Korea Medical Aesthetics Market



15. Western Europe Medical Aesthetics Market



16. UK Medical Aesthetics Market



17. Germany Medical Aesthetics Market



18. France Medical Aesthetics Market



19. Eastern Europe Medical Aesthetics Market



20. Russia Medical Aesthetics Market



21. North America Medical Aesthetics Market



22. USA Medical Aesthetics Market



23. South America Medical Aesthetics Market



24. Brazil Medical Aesthetics Market



25. Middle East Medical Aesthetics Market



26. Africa Medical Aesthetics Market



27. Medical Aesthetics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Medical Aesthetics Market



29. Medical Aesthetics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Medytox

Galderma S. A.

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

Cynosure LLC

Fotona d.o.o.

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Cutera Inc.

Solta Medical International Inc.

Quanta System SpA

Sisram Medical Ltd.

SharpLight Technologies Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

