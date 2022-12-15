Canada Defense Report 2022: Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Defense Market Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Canada Defense Market report provides an overview of the Canadian defense market, outlining future programs and predicted expenditures.
Key future programs include the acquisition of new F-35A fighter aircraft, a new fleet of frigates, Armed UAVs, and multiple armored ground vehicles.
This report predicts future Canadian defense expenditures, and includes the likely impact of geopolitical events on the market.
Key Highlights
- The market entry strategy and regulations section outlines any issues with engaging with the Canadian defense market, and includes explanations of complex regulations.
- This report also identifies major players in the existing market, and gives an overview of the competitive landscape.
Who Should Buy
- Our country research product, supported by our thematic engine, is aimed at senior (C-Suite) executives in the corporate world as well as institutional investors.
- Corporations: Helps CEO's, CTO's and other senior executives of companies understand key themes and the competitive environment.
- Investors: Helps fund managers and other major investors focus on investment opportunities in Defense and understand the market around various themes.
Scope
- Key sections include, political alliances and political threat perceptions as well as detailing market attractiveness and emerging opportunities.
- In particular this report identifies budgetary trends over the next 5 years to 2027, outlining predicted expenditure as well as expected costs.
- This report of part of our network of country research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Defense Budget Assessment
- Budgeting Process
- Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast
- Drivers Of Defense Expenditure
Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation
- Military Doctrine And Security Environment
- Military Doctrine And Strategy
- Political And Strategic Alliances
Market Entry Strategy And Regulations
- Defense Procurement Bodies
Funding Opportunities
- Trade Associations and Defense Clusters
- Types of Contracts and Opportunities
- Types of Procurement Procedure
- Procurement Policy and Market Regulations
Market Entry Routes
- Key Challenges
- Major Deals and M&A
- Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities
- Market Attractiveness, 2022-27
Top Defense Segments By Value
- Import Market Dynamics
- Export Market Dynamics
Defense Platform Acquisitions
- Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value
- Canadian Surface Combatant
- F-35A
- Multi-purpose Vessel
- Harry DeWolf - class Offshore Patrol Vessel
- Remotely Piloted Aircraft System
- Fleet Size
Competitive Landscape
- Defense Companies Operating In Canada
Main Defense Companies
- Lockheed Martin
- Irving Shipbuilding
- Bombardier
- CAE
- Avcorp
- Raytheon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7rqqi