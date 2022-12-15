Canada Defense Report 2022: Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Defense Market Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Canada Defense Market report provides an overview of the Canadian defense market, outlining future programs and predicted expenditures.



Key future programs include the acquisition of new F-35A fighter aircraft, a new fleet of frigates, Armed UAVs, and multiple armored ground vehicles.



This report predicts future Canadian defense expenditures, and includes the likely impact of geopolitical events on the market.



Key Highlights

The market entry strategy and regulations section outlines any issues with engaging with the Canadian defense market, and includes explanations of complex regulations.

This report also identifies major players in the existing market, and gives an overview of the competitive landscape.

Scope

Key sections include, political alliances and political threat perceptions as well as detailing market attractiveness and emerging opportunities.

In particular this report identifies budgetary trends over the next 5 years to 2027, outlining predicted expenditure as well as expected costs.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Political And Strategic Alliances

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Defense Procurement Bodies

Funding Opportunities

Trade Associations and Defense Clusters

Types of Contracts and Opportunities

Types of Procurement Procedure

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Major Deals and M&A

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness, 2022-27

Top Defense Segments By Value

Import Market Dynamics

Export Market Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

Canadian Surface Combatant

F-35A

Multi-purpose Vessel

Harry DeWolf - class Offshore Patrol Vessel

Remotely Piloted Aircraft System

Fleet Size

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Canada

Main Defense Companies

Lockheed Martin

Irving Shipbuilding

Bombardier

CAE

Avcorp

Raytheon

