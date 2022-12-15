New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 â€“ 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373317/?utm_source=GNW

All outpatient treatments were postponed or restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic to ?reduce the risk of viral transmission, as most chronic therapies were regarded as non-urgent. However, with the advent of the COVID-19 infection, large-scale vaccinations were performed all over the world, which majorly benefitted the vaccine contract manufacturing market. An article titled "Capacity Building for Vaccine Manufacturing Across Developing Countries: The Way Forward"published in the journal of Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics in January 2022, discussed the aspects of vaccine manufacturing in the developing countries in terms of supply security, control over production scheduling and sustainability, control of costs, socio-economic development, and rapid response to local epidemics. The article indicated that capacity building for manufacturing vaccines in developing countries is of great importance in the COVID-19 period, which is likely to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.



The initiatives taken by various governments and health organizations all over the world focusing on providing vaccinations to all the people are driving the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in the forecast period. For instance, a February 2020 article by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs showcased the global measles vaccination drive by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to vaccinate up to 45 million children in seven developing countries. Also, as per the World Health Organization, in February 2022, Djibouti’s Ministry of Health, with technical support from WHO and UNICEF, launched a five-day national polio vaccination campaign to vaccinate approximately 150,000 children in Djibouti. These vaccine drives focusing on the preventive measures for various diseases are likely to drive the growth of the market in the study period.



An article titled "Plant-Produced Vaccines: Future Applications in Aquaculture,"published in the journal of Frontiers in Plant Science in August 2021, focused on the development of fish vaccines currently utilized and the suitability of the plant-production platform for a fish vaccine. The article indicated that veterinary vaccine production was still lagging behind the development of human vaccines. With the increase in the human population and the food safety demand, aquatic health management is necessary to be addressed. The rise in the development of vaccinations for veterinary animals is also adding to the growth of the market in the forecast period.



In March 2022, Bharat Biotech entered into a partnership with the Spanish biopharmaceutical firm, Biofabri for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a new tuberculosis vaccine. The new TB vaccine, ’MTBVAC,’ is being manufactured and developed by Biofabri in close collaboration with the University of Zaragoza, the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), and the Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (TBVI). Such market player activities are also boosting the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in the study period.



The increase in the necessity of vaccine contract manufacturing around the world is expected to propel the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market.? However, the increasing cost of vaccines, along with the lack of storage infrastructure, are hindering the growth of the market in the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



The Inactivated Vaccines Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market.



The inactivated vaccines hold the major segment in the vaccine contract manufacturing market. Inactivated vaccines are those vaccines that are made from the dead or killed viruses or germs, which are the causative agents of a specific disease.



Various market players have been investing in the research and development of inactivated vaccines for various diseases over the years. An article titled “Development of a downstream process for the production of an inactivated whole hepatitis C virus vaccine” published in the journal of Scientific Reports in October 2020 studied the production of an inactivated whole virus vaccine against hepatitis C virus for human use. The article suggested that the higher immunogenicity of whole viruses compared to viral envelope proteins and the historic success of whole virus vaccines makes the whole viruses attractive vaccine antigens. The intricate envelope protein conformation is difficult to replicate in a subunit envelope vaccine. These advantages are expected to propel the growth of the inactivated vaccine segment in the vaccine contract manufacturing market in the forecast period.



Another article presented in the Multi-Disciplinary Publishing Institute journal of Vaccines in November 2021, titled “Development of an Inactivated Vaccine against SARS CoV-2,” discussed the preclinical immunogenicity, protective efficacy, and safety evaluation of a whole-virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate (ERUCoV-VAC) to develop a vaccine candidate that recapitulates the severe and fatal progression of COVID-19. The inactivated vaccines have an advantage over the existing SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in that the immune responses to a SARS-CoV-2-inactivated vaccine would target not only the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 but also other viral proteins, including the matrix, envelope, and nucleocapsid. These advantages of inactivated vaccines and the growing research on vaccine production during the COVID-19 are adding to the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market.



According to an article titled “Radiation-Inactivated S. gallinarum Vaccine Provides a High Protective Immune Response by Activating Both Humoral and Cellular Immunity,” published in the journal of Frontiers in Immunology in August 2021, radiation-inactivated serovar Gallinarum can provide a protective immune response similar to the live attenuated 9R vaccine by activating a higher humoral immunity and a lower, but still protective, cellular immune response. The article indicated that radiation-inactivated vaccines provide better efficacy than conventional vaccines. Such research studies favoring the production of inactivated vaccines are adding to the growth of the segment in the studied market.



Several market players are also adding to the growth of the studied market. For instance, in October 2020, Kemin Industries partnered with Pacific GeneTech to launch the first inactivated Eimeria vaccine to the global poultry industry. Such developments in the veterinary inactivated vaccines are likely to boost the scope of the inactivated vaccine segment in the market.



Thus, the rise in the research and development of production of inactivated vaccines and the advantages of inactivated vaccines over conventional vaccine treatments are influencing the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period (2022 – 2027).



The rise in the adoption of highly advanced techniques and systems in the manufacturing of vaccine manufacturing and the technological advancements made in vaccine research and development studies is expected to boost the growth of the market in the North American region. The high awareness among the population on the availability of vaccines in the market contributes to the high market growth in the region.



The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the North American region is adding to the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market.? The large population affected by the SARS-CoV2 infection and the increase in the necessity of vaccine contract manufacturing for the ease of treatment of such infections is expected to propel the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market.? According to the United States Department of Health & Human Services data on Hepatitis B in the region, updated in April 2022, progress toward hepatitis elimination has stalled in recent years. The article indicated that the number of new cases reported estimated number of new cases reported was around 20,700 cases of hepatitis B in 2019. The rise in the number of hepatitis cases in the region requiring adequate vaccines to treat the disease is adding to the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in the region.



In June 2020, the United States Public Health Emergency Declaration released the National Influenza Vaccine Modernization Strategy 2020-2030, which focused on strengthening and diversifying influenza vaccine development, manufacturing, and supply chain. Such activities about the development of novel vaccine therapies are adding to the growth of the studied market.



Also, the increasing healthcare expenditure in the United States is expected to drive the demand for the vaccine contract manufacturing market in this region. According to the United States Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services National Health Expenditure Data 2020, healthcare expenditure grew from 9.7% to USD 4.1 trillion in 2020 and accounted for around 19.7% of the Gross Domestic Product. The expenditure is projected to reach USD 6.2 trillion by 2028. The rise in the healthcare expenditure in the United States region is likely to boost the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market over the forecast period of the study.



Thus the increasing necessity for vaccine contract manufacturing coupled with increasing investment in the health care department is known to propel the growth of the market in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The vaccine contract manufacturing market is fragmented and competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, Curia Global, Catalent, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Cytovance Biologics, and Emergent BioSolutions Inc., and others.



