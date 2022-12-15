Central Nervous System Treatment Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Biogen Inc., and Novartis AG

Pune, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global central nervous system treatment market is expected to clock US$ 191.01 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to central nervous system diseases, and the growing prevalence of neurological disorders. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Central Nervous System Treatment Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The central nervous system is the largest component of the nervous system (comprising the brainstem, spinal cord, and spinal column), and is primarily in charge of regulating bodily functions as well as other activities like awareness, movement, thinking, speaking, feeling, and tasting. The central nervous system treatment market is driven by the growing prevalence of neurological diseases such as neurovascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, mental disorders, etc.

Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of neurological diseases such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and other mental health conditions is fueling the growth of the global central nervous system treatment market. Parkinson's disease is the most prevalent age-related neurodegenerative disorder, after Alzheimer's disease. According to the Parkinson's Foundation, nearly 1 million people in the United States are living with Parkinson's disease (PD) and this number is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. Men are 1.5 times as likely as women to suffer Parkinson's disease.

The global central nervous system treatment market has been analyzed from four perspectives – Disease Type, Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Disease Type’

The global central nervous system treatment market based on disease type has been segmented into:

Neurovascular Diseases (Hemorrhagic Stroke, Ischemic Stroke, And Others)

Neurodegenerative Diseases (Degenerative Diseases, Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, And Others)

Mental Health

Cns Trauma

Others

Neurodegenerative diseases are currently dominating the global central nervous system treatment market owing to the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and degenerative spine diseases, neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the aging population and rising mental health issues brought on by changing lifestyles, anxiety, and depression are boosting the market for neurodegenerative disease treatment worldwide.

Excerpts From ‘by Drug Class’

The global central nervous system treatment market, based on the drug class has been segmented into:

Antidepressants

Analgesics

Anesthetics

Anticonvulsants & Antiseizures

Anti-Parkinsonian Agents

Anxiolytics & Sedatives

CNS Stimulants

Others

The antidepressants segment is dominating the global central nervous system treatment market due to their high efficacy and therapeutic potential, as well as the growing demand for immunomodulatory prescription medications for central nervous system diseases. Furthermore, a promising pipeline and increased research & development for antidepressant drugs are contributing to the growth of the global antidepressant central nervous system treatment segment.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global central nervous system treatment market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global central nervous system treatment market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. The highest market share of North America is attributed to the high prevalence of neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, etc. in the region and the increasing numbers of approved drugs. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies, developed infrastructure, and technological advancement are contributing to the growth of the North America central nervous system treatment market. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric population and developing healthcare infrastructure and emerging pharma industry.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global central nervous system treatment market are:

AstraZeneca plc

Biogen

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Novartis AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Shire plc

Sanofi SA

Merck KGaA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

