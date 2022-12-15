$10.6 Billion Worldwide 3D Metrology Industry to 2031 - Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 is Significantly Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Metrology Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D metrology market is expected to grow from $9.93 billion in 2021 to $10.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.55%. The 3D metrology market is expected to grow to $14.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.88%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.68 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $14.46 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the 3d metrology market are FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Keyence, Perceptron, Inc., Applied Materials, Inc., Automated Precision, Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Creaform, Inc., Renishaw plc, Kla Corporation, Intertek Group Plc, Exact Metrology, and Jenoptik.



The 3D metrology market consists of the sale of 3D metrology solutions by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refers to electronic non-contact and contact measurement devices used to collect 3D data from physical objects such as textures, geometries, colors, shapes and others. 3D Metrology assists in product quality control, inspection, reverse engineering, and virtual simulation and has numerous applications in industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive, architectural, medical, energy, and power.



The main types of 3D Metrology coordinate measuring machines (CMM), optical digitizer and scanner (ODS), automated optical inspection, video measuring machines (VMM), and other products. Optical Scanners and Digitizers are non-contact metrology equipment that pictures an object by acquiring many coordinate points and reconstructing them using the software. The application is quality control & inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation, and other applications. The other end-user includes aerospace & defense, automotive, heavy machinery industry, electronics, architecture & construction, mining, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the 3D metrology market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the 3D metrology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in adoption of industry 4.0 is significantly driving the growth of the 3D metrology market. Industry 4.0 is referred to as a fourth industrial revolution, which focuses on interconnectivity, machine learning, and real-time data.

Companies and industries across the globe are investing in innovative technologies including advanced 3D metrology systems as part of a shift towards industry 4.0 to improve manufacturing efficiency and increase connectedness and access to real-time information across partners, products, people, and stakeholders involved across the supply chain.

According to the study conducted by the National Association of Software and Services Companies in collaboration with Capgemini in 2022, the investments in Industry 4.0 has grown by 10X between 2010 and 2020 and are expected to reach $200 billion by 2025. Thus, the increase in the adoption of industry 4.0 is expected to propel the growth of the 3D metrology market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the 3D metrology market. Major companies operating in the 3D metrology market are focused on developing innovative technologies that offer to provide faster and more efficient 3D measurement solutions.

In May 2021, Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC, a USA-based company involved in the development, manufacturing and distribution of multidimensional metrology solutions acquired Capture 3D, Inc. for an undisclosed amount, The acquisition by Zeiss was focused on expanding its existing portfolio of 3D metrology devices and enhance its business presence across the globe. Capture 3D, Inc. is a USA-based provider of 3D scanning technology, 3D software, photogrammetry, and other products



The countries covered in the 3D metrology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

