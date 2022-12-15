Alliance Trust PLC - Appointment of Company Secretary and Strengthening the Company’s Operating Model

Appointment of Company Secretary and Strengthening the Company’s Operating Model

Alliance Trust PLC (the "Company") announces that it has appointed Juniper Partners Limited ("Juniper") as its company secretary with effect from 31 December 2022. Juniper will also provide finance, administration and fund accounting services to the Company with effect from 1 April 2023.

The Company has also appointed Towers Watson Investment Management Limited (“WTW”), its investment manager, to provide it with further marketing, public relations and investor relations services with effect from 31 December 2022.

The Board is pleased that it will continue to work with members of the current Executive team who will join either Juniper or WTW. The Company’s existing company secretary, Lisa Brown, will join Juniper.

These changes are the outcome of the work undertaken by the Board to simplify and strengthen the Company's operating model. The changes do not alter the Company’s investment objective and strategy nor its dividend policy. The Company's registered office will remain in Dundee at River Court, 5 West Victoria Dock Road, Dundee DD1 3JT.

