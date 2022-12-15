Robotic Angiography Systems Market Size Worth $682.49 Million by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the robotic angiography systems market will grow from USD 384.39 million in 2022 and reach USD 682.49 million by 2030. The use of modern diagnostics equipment and creative imaging tools is continuously growing across the medical sector for high accuracy, precision, and reliable assessment of blood flow-related issues inside the human body. In the market for robotic angiography systems, this is anticipated to generate significant revenue opportunities.

Key Insight of the Robotic Angiography Systems Market

Europe is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.38% over the forecast period.

Throughout the projected period, the market for robotic angiography systems is anticipated to rise steadily at a CAGR of 10.38% in Europe. Due to increasing rates of smoking, drug and cigarette use, excessive drinking, and other risk factors, there has been a rapid rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as heart attacks, arrhythmias, deep vein thrombosis, stroke, and others around the world in recent years. As narrow or obstructed arteries, deformed veins, or arteries that restrict blood flow to the heart are visualized and identified using robotic angiography equipment, an increase in these conditions is anticipated to support market expansion in Europe.

The MR angiography systems segment is predicted to grow at a high CAGR of 9.36% during the forecasted period.

The MR angiography systems segment is predicted to grow at a high CAGR of 9.36% during the forecasted period. A type of MRI that focuses solely on the body's blood arteries is called the MR angiography system. Magnetic resonance angiography is a significantly less intrusive and uncomfortable examination than a standard angiogram, which involves placing a catheter within the body.

Endovascular angiography is expected to grow at a very high CAGR of 8.81% throughout the forecasted period.

Endovascular angiography is expected to grow at a very high CAGR of 8.81% throughout the forecasted period. In surgery, robots help to complete delicate, precise treatments that humans might not be able to complete due to their inherent physical constraints. Interventional cardiac procedures make use of it. Nevertheless, it might be used in the near future for acute stroke treatments in isolated locations and circumstances where a neuro-interventionalist is unavailable.

The coronary artery disease segment is estimated to grow at a very high CAGR of 9.77% throughout the anticipated period.

The coronary artery disease segment is estimated to grow at a very high CAGR of 9.77% throughout the anticipated period. The intervention has rapidly changed and adapted since it was integrated into clinical practice. Robotics would be used more frequently for diagnostic coronary angiography, reducing worker occupational risk and radiation scatter exposure. The ease with which universal radial diagnostic catheters can engage both the right and left coronary arteries makes this procedure particularly useful when radial access is used.

The hospital segment dominated the market with a market share of 28.76% in 2022.

The hospital segment led the market with approximately 28.76% of the total sales in 2022. In hospitals, surgeons who use the robotic system find that it enhances their control, precision, and flexibility during the procedure and provides a better view of the location than traditional methods for many surgeries. Patients who require complex processes come to trust hospitals.

Advancement in market

On November 24th, 2021, Royal Philips, a division of Koninklijke Philips N.V. that specializes in healthcare, announced the introduction of a new hybrid that combines its Spectral CT imaging technology, also known as the Spectral CT 7500 system, with its Angio CT suite, also known as the Image-Guided therapy System - Azurion with FlexArm. This innovative technology allows interventionalists to perform CT and angio guidance in the same room, right from their tables.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases

Because of rising obesity, expanding unhealthful eating patterns, and rising alcohol consumption, the burden of heart and kidney-related disorders has increased significantly globally. For instance, it has been estimated that almost 37 million Americans, or more than one in seven adults, have chronic renal disease. Robotic angiography techniques are being used more regularly to visualize the blood vessels in the heart and kidneys so that problems can be reliably diagnosed and analyzed while lowering the risk of human error. Because of this, it is anticipated that the global market will rise due to the rising burden of various diseases. It is projected that the increased need among healthcare service providers to improve workflow effectiveness and to diagnose illnesses early will encourage the deployment of these advanced diagnostic technologies. The market for robotic angiography systems is anticipated to develop during the projected period due to the increased use of robotic diagnostic equipment among healthcare service providers. Hospital spending growth is expected to encourage its adoption.

Restraint: Lack of research and development

Although using robotic angiography systems has many benefits, several issues, such as a high radiation exposure risk, accidents involving catheterized arteries, and unsuitability for critically sick patients, are limiting global sales. The high cost of angiography procedures, the high initial price of robotic angiography equipment, and the restricted funding for angiographic surgeries restrain market expansion.

Opportunity: Increasing government-supported innovation

The expansion of the global market for robotic angiography systems can also be associated with the many opportunities the expanding government support has for supporting research and development to create ground-breaking medical technology. For instance, the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), a division of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that encourages medical device innovation, offers early regulatory help with two meeting options as part of the FDA's Q-Submission Program. The FDA follows a suitable premarket approach when examining medical devices that include artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, including premarket approval, De Novo classification, and premarket clearance (510(k)), among others (ML). The Partnerships to Advance Innovation and Regulatory Science (PAIRS) project, which the CDRH developed, intends to collaborate with corporate executives to keep up with the rapid development of new medical device technologies.

Challenge: High cost

The market for robotic angiography systems has a variety of challenges, such as radiation exposure issues, the possibility that catheterized arteries would cause damage, the high price of angiography operations, and the high price of robotic angiography devices.

Some of the major players operating in the robotic angiography systems market are:

KUKA AG

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Shimadzu Medical Systems

Abbott

Medtronic Plc

GE Healthcare

Corindus, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

Key Segments cover in the market:

By Technology:

CT Angiography Systems

X-ray Angiography Systems

MR Angiography Systems

By Application:

Endovascular Angiography

Onco-Angiography

Coronary Angiography

Neuro-Angiography

By Indication:

Valvular Heart Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

Coronary Artery Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Others

By End User:

Specialty Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

