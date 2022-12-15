Global Chocolate Ingredients Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Awareness of Health Benefits and Usage of Functional Ingredients Fueling Growth

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chocolate Ingredients Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Cacao, Milk, Lecithin, Flavors and Others (Natural & Artificial Flavor, Vegetable Oil, etc.), By Category, By Application, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chocolate ingredients market is projected to have immense growth in the forecast years on the account of number of attributes connected with chocolate, including its high antioxidant, mineral, soluble fiber, and bioactive chemical content.

Adoption of novel products by producers, like organic sweeteners and distinctive cocoa beans The demand for chocolates is also increasing owing to rise in the variety of flavors around the globe and usage of cocoa in multiple industries.



The nation that is most responsible for the amount of chocolate consumed per person is Switzerland. Switzerland consumes the highest amount of chocolate per person, even though there are undoubtedly nations that consume more chocolate overall than Switzerland.

In Switzerland, the average person consumes 8.8 kilograms, or 22 lb., of chocolate, annually. Switzerland's outstanding chocolate business has earned it a strong reputation around the world. For instance, one of the most well-known chocolate manufacturers worldwide is the Swiss business Toblerone.



After Switzerland, Austria consumes around 20.13 lbs followed by Ireland which consumes 19.47 lbs of chocolate, yearly.



Every year, a number of nations produce a significant amount of chocolate, and each of these nations have multiple well-known chocolate brands. For instance, Cologne is well known as Germany's chocolate capital. The most well-known chocolate manufacturers in Germany are Tortchen and Leonidas.



Furthermore, Belgium has a rich history in the production of chocolate. Godiva, one of the most well-known chocolate manufacturers in the world, is headquartered in Brussels. As a result, Belgian chocolate has widespread popularity, and the country has stringent rules governing its production.



Another well-known attribute is Italy is that it is among the leading producers of premium chocolate worldwide. The most well-known Italian chocolate manufacturers include Perugina and Caffarel. These companies are widely regarded as some of the best producers of chocolate on the planet.



Even in the world of craft chocolate, lecithin is a very common ingredient. A brownish-yellow material called lecithin is comprised of phospholipids connected to choline molecules. It is present in various species of plants, most notably soy, sunflower, cottonseed, and rapeseed, as well as animal tissues (including eggs). It's used in very small amounts to reduce the viscosity of chocolate.



Increasing Awareness of Health Benefits of Chocolate is Fueling the Market Growth



Dark chocolate contains antioxidants that can keep one safe from the sun. They improve the blood flow to the skin, which increases hydration and skin density. One can get a lot of fiber from premium dark chocolate, which is healthy for the diet. High concentrations of manganese, copper, magnesium, iron, selenium, zinc, and potassium can give a boost to one's body, these benefits are helping the market to grow as consumers prefer products which are healthy and suitable for their palette.



Usage Of Different Flavor Combinations and Fruit Is Fueling the Market Growth



Different tastes are utilized to make chocolate, but hazelnut is still the clear favorite among confectioners and chocolatiers because it has a smooth, delightful flavor and texture that makes the finished product irresistible to consumers. However, nougat, coconut, caramel, and orange are the emerging flavors in the world of chocolate spreads which are preferred by people who want to explore a distinctive flavor offered by market players.



Lower Set-up Cost Aiding the Market Growth



Initial expenses for chocolate ingredients are comparatively low as compared to those of a conventional restaurant. An average chocolate ingredients startup costs about USD 6000. There is no need to hire a sizable workforce or acquire an expensive lease. Additionally, one does not require the equipment or other decorations that are usually associated with a traditional restaurant. As a result, the initial setup expense is far lower than for traditional eateries.



Usage of Functional Ingredients is Driving the Market Growth



As health-conscious consumers look for healthier formulations, health-related claims like gluten-free, high sources of fiber, and no added sugar are becoming more prevalent in the chocolate and confectionery sector. Brands may satisfy consumers wishing to live a healthy lifestyle by including functional ingredients like nuts, seeds, and berries that support pre- and probiotic qualities, gastrointestinal health, and immunity.



Prebiotic chicory fiber is one example of a natural sweetener that can be used to substitute sugar in products in an efficient manner, enabling consumers to choose different candies and take control of their health. While this is going on, companies like Body and Mind Botanicals are even experimenting with the creation of hemp-infused chocolate bars as a comfortable and delectable way for people to consume hemp.

Market Dynamics

Market Trends & Developments

Increased Demand for Healthier Option

Increasing Consumer Preference

Growing Young Population

Rapid Urbanization Leading to Changing Lifestyle

Increasing usage in Beauty & Personal Care Products

Drivers

Increasing Demand

High Demand For cacao

Efficient Marketing

Challenges

Sourcing Raw Material

Climatic Challenges while Growing Cacao

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global Chocolate Ingredients market.

The Hershey Co

Puratos NV/SA

Mars Incorporated

Cargill Incorporated

pladis global

The Kraft Heinz Company

Friesland Campina

Chocolate Ingredients

Britannia Industries

Schreiber Foods Inc

Report Scope:



Chocolate Ingredients Market, By Type:

Cacao

Milk

Sugar

Lecithin

Others

Chocolate Ingredients Market, By Category:

Dark Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

White Chocolate

Ruby Chocolate

Chocolate Ingredients Market, By Application:

Confectionary Products

Dairy & Baked Products

Beverages

Others

Chocolate Ingredients Market, By Region:

North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United E48Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Thailand

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxcvac