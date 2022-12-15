English Finnish

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Stock exchange release

15 December at 2 p.m.

Change in the Group Executive Board of Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Edward Skärström appointed to the Group Executive Board



Lassila & Tikanoja plc has appointed Edward Skärström, the Group's current CIO, as a member of the Group Executive Board. Skärström will report to President and CEO Eero Hautaniemi.

Edward Skärström (48) has been working as Lassila & Tikanoja Group’s CIO since 9 March 2022 and his previous experience includes working as CIO for Teknos Group. Skärström will start as a member of the Group Executive Board on 1 January 2023.

“I am pleased to welcome Edward to our Group Executive Board. Edward has extensive experience in deploying the newest technology in developing and commercializing new solutions and services, says Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja.

Edward Skärström’s photo and résumé are available at the company website: https://www.lt.fi/en/company/management-and-board-of-directors/group-executive-board

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

tel. +358 10 636 2810

