India Breakfast Market Report 2022: An INR 46,620.77 Million Market in 2021 - Cereals (Bakery and Cereals) Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics, 2018-2026

Breakfast Cereals market in India registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.12% during the period 2016 to 2021 with a sales value of INR 46,620.77 Million in 2021, an increase of 20.16% over 2020.

The market achieved its strongest performance in 2019, when it grew by 23.70% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2021, when it increased by 20.16% over 2020.



The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2016-2021 and illustrative forecast to 2026 premised on Covid-19 hit, covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Breakfast Cereals and its variants Hot Cereals, Ready-to-Eat Cereals.



Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value and Volume for top brands for the year 2018 to 2021 and overall market sales.



Due to on going large scale uncertainties in the market due to COVID-19 pandemic, the research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to India's Breakfast Cereals (Bakery & Cereals) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.



Scope

Overall Breakfast Cereals (Bakery & Cereals) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2016 to 2026.

Value and Volume terms for the top brands.

Distribution channel sales analytics from 2018-2021.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 31 Forecast Period 2021 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $0.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered India

Key Topics Covered:



1 Breakfast Cereals Market Overview



2 India Breakfast Cereals Market Analytics, 2016-26

2.1 Breakfast Cereals Value Analytics, 2016-26

2.1.1 Breakfast Cereals Market by Value, 2016-26

2.1.2 Breakfast Cereals Market Value by Segments, 2016-26

2.2 Breakfast Cereals Volume Analytics, 2016-26

2.2.1 Breakfast Cereals Market by Volume, 2016-26

2.2.2 Breakfast Cereals Market Volume by Segments, 2016-26



3 India Breakfast Cereals Market Analytics, by Segment 2016-26

3.1 Congee Analytics, 2016-26

3.1.1 Congee Market by Value, 2016-26

3.1.2 Congee Market by Volume, 2016-26

3.2 Hot Cereals Analytics, 2016-26

3.2.1 Hot Cereals Market by Value, 2016-26

3.2.2 Hot Cereals Market by Volume, 2016-26

3.3 Ready-to-Eat Cereals Analytics, 2016-26

3.3.1 Ready-to-Eat Cereals Market by Value, 2016-26

3.3.2 Ready-to-Eat Cereals Market by Volume, 2016-26



4 India Breakfast Cereals Brand Analytics, 2018-21

4.1 Breakfast Cereals Brand Analytics by Value, 2018-21

4.2 Breakfast Cereals Brand Analytics by Volume, 2018-21



5 India Breakfast Cereals Distribution Channel Analytics by Value,2018-21

5.1 Breakfast Cereals Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2018-21



6 Appendix



