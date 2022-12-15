India Breakfast Market Report 2022: An INR 46,620.77 Million Market in 2021 - Cereals (Bakery and Cereals) Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics, 2018-2026

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Breakfast Cereals (Bakery and Cereals) Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Breakfast Cereals market in India registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.12% during the period 2016 to 2021 with a sales value of INR 46,620.77 Million in 2021, an increase of 20.16% over 2020.

The market achieved its strongest performance in 2019, when it grew by 23.70% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2021, when it increased by 20.16% over 2020.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2016-2021 and illustrative forecast to 2026 premised on Covid-19 hit, covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Breakfast Cereals and its variants Hot Cereals, Ready-to-Eat Cereals.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value and Volume for top brands for the year 2018 to 2021 and overall market sales.

Due to on going large scale uncertainties in the market due to COVID-19 pandemic, the research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to India's Breakfast Cereals (Bakery & Cereals) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Scope

  • Overall Breakfast Cereals (Bakery & Cereals) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2016 to 2026.
  • Value and Volume terms for the top brands.
  • Distribution channel sales analytics from 2018-2021.
Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages31
Forecast Period2021 - 2026
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021$0.63 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026$1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.5%
Regions CoveredIndia

Key Topics Covered:

1 Breakfast Cereals Market Overview

2 India Breakfast Cereals Market Analytics, 2016-26
2.1 Breakfast Cereals Value Analytics, 2016-26
2.1.1 Breakfast Cereals Market by Value, 2016-26
2.1.2 Breakfast Cereals Market Value by Segments, 2016-26
2.2 Breakfast Cereals Volume Analytics, 2016-26
2.2.1 Breakfast Cereals Market by Volume, 2016-26
2.2.2 Breakfast Cereals Market Volume by Segments, 2016-26

3 India Breakfast Cereals Market Analytics, by Segment 2016-26
3.1 Congee Analytics, 2016-26
3.1.1 Congee Market by Value, 2016-26
3.1.2 Congee Market by Volume, 2016-26
3.2 Hot Cereals Analytics, 2016-26
3.2.1 Hot Cereals Market by Value, 2016-26
3.2.2 Hot Cereals Market by Volume, 2016-26
3.3 Ready-to-Eat Cereals Analytics, 2016-26
3.3.1 Ready-to-Eat Cereals Market by Value, 2016-26
3.3.2 Ready-to-Eat Cereals Market by Volume, 2016-26

4 India Breakfast Cereals Brand Analytics, 2018-21
4.1 Breakfast Cereals Brand Analytics by Value, 2018-21
4.2 Breakfast Cereals Brand Analytics by Volume, 2018-21

5 India Breakfast Cereals Distribution Channel Analytics by Value,2018-21
5.1 Breakfast Cereals Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2018-21

6 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57vunt

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Indian Breakfast Cereals Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Baked Goods
                            
                            
                                Bakeries
                            
                            
                                Breakfast Cereals
                            
                            
                                Hot Cereal
                            
                            
                                Oatmeal
                            
                            
                                Porridge
                            
                            
                                Ready To Eat Cereals
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data