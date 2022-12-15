Change in Industrivärden’s executive management

English Swedish

Karl Åberg, who has been head of Industrivärden's investments and analysis organization and a member of the company's executive management team since 2017, has been appointed deputy chief executive officer, head of the investment organization and the finance function.

In connection with this, Sofie Arkelid, who has been working in Industrivärden since 2016, has been appointed finance manager and co-opted member of Industrivärden’s executive management team.

The changes will be effective as of January 1, 2023.

As previously announced, Industrivärden's chief financial officer, Jan Öhman, will leave the company at his own request.





Stockholm, December 15, 2022

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)





