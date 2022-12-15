Concrete Admixtures Market Size to Hit USD 31.44 Billion by 2028 | with a CAGR of 8.2% (2021-2028)

Pune, India, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global concrete admixtures market size was USD 18.05 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 18.09 billion in 2021 to USD 31.44 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Concrete Admixtures Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our experts, concrete admixtures are artificial or natural components, which are used through or beforehand the concrete mixing procedure. The foremost intention of utilizing these admixtures is to offer erosion or oxidization resistance, sturdiness, workability, compressive forte, and appearance capability characteristics to the constructed structures. Therefore, the promptly rising construction industry is expected to augment the implementation of concrete, which in turn shall upsurge the demand for products and bolster concrete admixtures market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Use Crucial Tactics to Stimulate Business Development in Construction Industry

The important manufacturers functioning in the market are BASF SE, MBCC Group, and Sika AG. These corporations are tangled in size development, product improvement, and partnerships in the market.

For instance, BASF SE is an international chemical-producing corporation. With its efficient materials & solutions business fragment, the company delivers concrete admixtures based products to its purchaser. Additionally, the company is busy in R&D activity, procurement, unit enlargement, and product modernization in order to suffice the demand of its clients for concrete admixtures.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 8.2 % 2028 Value Projection USD 31.44 Billion Base Year 2021 Concrete Admixtures Market Size in 2021 USD 18.09 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 280 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Concrete Admixtures Industry Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Product to Avoid Corrosion Set to Stimulate Growth Rapid Developments in Construction Industry to Stimulate Industry Growth

Report Coverage

We have executed an exclusive research methodology that encompasses of data triangulation based on the renowned bottom-up and top-down methods. Our analysts have led detailed prime research to confirm the projected size of the market. The data exploited to represent the shares for numerous segments at the national, regional, and global levels is mined from complete discussions with numerous shareholders. Our experts have also derived material from funded databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and many such parallel means.

List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report

Buildtech Products (India)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

RAZON ENGINEERING COMPANY PRIVATE LIMITED (India)

Flowcrete Group Ltd. (India)

MBCC Group (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

GCP Applied Technologies (U.S.)

RPM International Inc (U.S.)

Fosroc International Inc (U.K.)

Mapei S.P.A (Italy)

CICO Technologies Ltd (India)

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is segregated into water-reducing admixtures, accelerating admixtures, waterproofing admixtures, retarding admixtures, air-entraining admixtures, and others.

By application, the market is classified into residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment holds the maximum market share in the global market. Growing disposable income of the consumer pooled with the rising trend of small or nuclear family has occasioned in elevated demand for residential houses and facilities.

Drivers and Restraints

Rapid Developments in Construction Industry to Stimulate Market Growth

The promptly expanding construction industry in established, as well as emerging nations, shall provide profitable openings for concrete admixtures internationally. These admixtures conduct a vital role throughout the construction industry. They are perfect for providing sturdiness, and safeguarding the great eminence of concrete during the mixing procedure, putting, curing as well as transporting. Numerous manufacturers utilize admixtures principally to alter the abilities of hardened concrete and to drop the price of the concrete structure.

Furthermore, the surging authorizing of infrastructural developments attached with the increasing number of commercial as well as residential buildings shall flourish the construction industry. Therefore, similar influences are anticipated to fuel the global market growth amid the mentioned time period.

Regional Insights



Swift Infrastructure Development to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held the maximum concrete admixtures market share and was worth USD 11.41 billion in 2020. The speedy infrastructure expansion coupled with the surging demand for reasonable housing facility by local people has powered the market growth in Asia Pacific. Moreover, in this region, China holds the maximum market share and is the quickest-growing nation.

Europe is expected to witness a steady growth and is linked with the rising necessity for private workplaces at inexpensive costs, thus augmenting the implementation of concrete admixtures in commercial constructions.

North America is further anticipated to contribute to the market growth primarily owing to the prompt development of the healthcare industry that demands for fresh construction developments of clinics as well as medical establishments. Therefore, this is estimated to offer beneficial prospects for the concrete admixtures usage in this region.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/concrete-admixtures-market-102832

Industry Development

April 2021: Sika AG enlarged their production ability for concrete admixtures and has the begun manufacturing of epoxy resins in their Qatar division. This development is likely to sustain Sika in enduring to develop business in this speedily emerging region, further empowering it to profit from the robust expansion of the construction industry.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Concrete Admixtures Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Concrete Admixtures Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value and Volume) Water reducing Admixtures Accelerating Admixtures Water Proofing Admixtures Retarding Admixtures Air Entraining Admixtures Others By Application (Value and Volume) Residential Infrastructure Commercial Industrial By Region (Value and Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

