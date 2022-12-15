IGEN Networks Corp appoints Juan Ignacio Avila Diaz Rubin as Chief Technology Officer

Lake Elsinore, CA, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEN Networks Corporation (OTC: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the consumer automotive, supply-chain, and commercial fleet industries, today announced the appointment of Juan Ignacio Avila Diaz Rubin as Chief Technology Officer.

Juan Ignacio Avila Diaz Rubin is the founding partner of Prolog, a global leader and provider of logistics and supply -chain management solutions to over 1200 clients, 80 distribution centers and warehouses with over 250,000 commercial vehicles under management. Mr. Avila has provided his leadership on more than 300 large-scale supply-chain and logistics projects over the past 30 years on three continents. Amongst these projects requiring complex logistics solutions and a compelling ROI were organizations that included Walmart, Eli Lilly, Merck A.G., Carrefour, Ford Motor Company, Glaxo (GSK), and GNP Mexico's second largest insurer.

Neil G. Chan, CEO of IGEN stated, "Juan and I have worked together over the past 12 years. His passion for technology and creating solutions to solve complex problems are unparalleled in the industry. With his technical leadership skills and experiences, IGEN is uniquely positioned to offer a broad portfolio of consultancy services in addition to full turnkey solutions to some of the largest organizations in the US".

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation creates software and consultancy services for the consumer automotive, supply-chain, and commercial fleet industries. IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

