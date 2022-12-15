Kids Apparel Market to Hit USD 296.85 Billion by 2029 | Industry to Generate 6.8% CAGR during (2022-2029)

Pune, India, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global kids apparel market size was valued at USD 172.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow from USD 187.29 billion in 2022 to reach USD 296.85 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Rising urbanization and social media influence are expected to boost this market’s progress. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Kids Apparel Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impact:

Transport and Travel Restrictions Hampered Market Growth During the Pandemic

This market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to restrictions on transport and travel. The sudden spike in COVID-19 led to the closure of several activities, thereby affecting industry growth. Further, restrictions on manufacturing created a huge supply chain disruption worldwide. However, manufacturers opted for industrial automation, sanitization methods, reduced capacities, and part-time shifts to continue operations and recover losses. In addition, the post-COVID-19 phase elevated the industry’s growth prospects during the pandemic.

Kids Apparel Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 296.85 Billion Base Year 2021 Kids Apparel Market Size in 2021 USD 172.52 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 210 Segments Covered By Product Type, By End-User, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel, By Region Kids Apparel Market Growth Drivers Escalating Number of Newborn Babies Worldwide to Favor Market Expansion Growing Demand for Branded Apparel Products to Fuel Market Progress

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the kids apparel market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Carter’s, Inc. (U.S.)

The Children's Place, Inc. (U.S.)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (Inditex) (Spain)

Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden)

Nike, Inc. (U.S.)

Mothercare plc (U.K.)

Cotton On Group (Australia)

Gianni Versace S.r.l. (Italy)

Burberry (U.K.)

Gerber Childrenswear LLC (U.S.)

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Robust Demand for Branded Clothes to Propel Market Growth

Kids apparels are clothes and other items designed specifically for kids. The rising demand for branded clothes is expected to fuel the product adoption. Furthermore, an increasing number of newborn kids is expected to foster the demand for the product. Moreover, the increasing influence of social media on the younger generation is likely to enhance the industry’s progress. Also, consumers' increasing switch to attractive brands encourages manufacturers to design and develop efficient kids apparel options. Besides, companies launch novel products to enhance the consumer's shopping experience. For example, Poppabum launched a slew of vibrant and uniquely designed clothing options in November 2021 to offer consumers excellent product choices. These factors may drive the kids apparel market growth.

However, fluctuating raw material prices may hamper the market progress.

Segments

Casual Segment to Lead Owing to Rising Adoption of Casual Clothes

By product type, the market is segmented into casual, formal, and semi-formal. The casual segment is expected to lead due to the rising adoption of casual clothes.

Boys Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Birth Rate of Newborn Boys

As per end-user, the market is bifurcated into boys and girls. The boys segment is expected to lead due to the rising birth rate of newborn boys.

Kids Preference for Stylish & Trendy Apparels to Drive the 10-12 Years Segment

As per age group, the market is divided into 0-12 months, 1-5 years, 5-10 years, and 10-12 years. The 10-12 years segment held the largest market share in 2021 due to increasing preference for branded clothes and the growing trend for parents & kids to wear identical clothes.

Offline Segment to Lead Backed by Increasing Offline Stores Globally

Based on distributional channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline segment is expected to grow significantly due to the rising number of offline stores.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights



Rising Infant Population to Propel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the kids apparel market share due to the rising infant population. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 63.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Further, rising household incomes and robust economic growth are expected to elevate the industry’s progress in the region.

In North America, rising awareness regarding health and safety concerns is expected to foster the demand for clothes that are soft and shield the infant. Further, the increasing temperature in the region is expected to enhance the demand for kids apparel.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Deploy Novel Product Launches to Boost their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market launch novel products to enhance their brand image. For example, H&M announced its first independent kids apparel product range named “Imagine That” in October 2022. This new range is designed using recycled materials. This launch may enable the company to attract customers, enhance its sales, and boost its brand image worldwide. Furthermore, major players deploy mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, innovations, research and development, expansions, and industrial automation to reinforce their competitive stance.

Key Industry Development

October 2022: Starrior kids clothing company announced its range of eco-friendly and high-quality friendly kids clothing. This kids clothing range comprises everyday wear, hats, sweatshirts, sweatpants, shorts, and others.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Is the Kids Apparel Industry growing?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 172.52 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 296.85 billion by 2029.

2. Who are the key players in the Kids Apparel Market?

Answer: Carters, Inc., Children's Place, Inc., S.A, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Nike, Inc., and Mothercare plc are the leading companies worldwide.

3. What are Key Factors Raising the Market?

Answer: The rising number of newborn babies worldwide is accelerating market growth.

