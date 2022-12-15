Trust Stamp Engages Marcum, LLP as its Independent Auditor

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T Stamp Inc. (“Trust Stamp” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IDAI), a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use across multiple sectors, today announced the engagement of Marcum, LLP, as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm.

Alex Valdes, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Marcum is one of the top-ranked accounting firms for rapidly growing small-cap companies, and runs the fifth largest SEC auditing practice in the U.S. They have a proven track record with more than 70 years of experience serving middle-market companies in the services and technology industries. With Trust Stamp’s offices located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Marcum’s international capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to grow our global footprint. Moreover, we believe our selection of Marcum illustrates our commitment to maintaining the highest standards for our financial controls and procedures.”

