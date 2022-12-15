Proxymity and Computershare Partnership Set to Bring Digital Proxy Voting to South Africa

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proxymity, the leading digital investor communications platform, today announced an agreement to connect exclusively to Computershare in South Africa, ensuring the market benefits from Proxymity's unique ability to convey golden source announcements, real-time voting and vote confirmations throughout the shareholder chain of ownership. The service will be live next week and marks another milestone for the Computershare - Proxymity partnership.

Entry into the South African market continues a trend of rapid global growth for Proxymity. The two organisations have previously collaborated in the Australian, New Zealand, Irish, and United Kingdom markets. Computershare clients in South Africa join these counterparts in gaining access to Proxymity's digital platform to deliver electronic meeting announcements instantly and accurately as well as receive votes from their investors in real time and significantly earlier than previously.

Proxymity's digital proxy voting service rectifies the inefficiencies of existing voting channels, overdue an overhaul amidst an unpredictable economic environment. The platform also caters to increasing demand for transparency from issuers, intermediaries, and investors, ensuring that investor communications are delivered in real time and error-free through the full chain of ownership using "golden source" data.

By adopting a market-leading service, Computershare clients will benefit from the real-time receipt of votes from investors, and investors can receive vote confirmation that their votes have been cast, all the while bypassing the need for manual intervention. This is expected to result in a markedly improved voting experience upon take-up of digital, real-time proxy voting. These improvements will be felt across the market as issuers, intermediaries and investors alike benefit from golden source announcements, real-time voting, unrivaled transparency, and up to five more days for investors to make critical decisions on investments.

Dean Little, Co-Founder and CEO, Proxymity, said, "We are delighted to have strengthened our long-standing relationship with Computershare, with whom we have partnered across multiple international markets since our inception. Computershare is an important issuer agent in South Africa, and we look forward to creating an efficient and immediate impact for the market as a whole."

Bennie van der Westhuizen, CEO, Computershare South Africa, said, "Our agreement with Proxymity to help improve governance in South Africa is particularly exciting given the demand for increased accuracy, flexibility, and transparency across investor communications. The Proxymity solution will also reinforce the effective corporate governance that lies at the heart of our clients' business."

- ENDS -

About Proxymity

Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, it is the leading digital investor communications platform, serving over 25 markets worldwide. Proxymity's groundbreaking technology has also been recognised industry-wide, with recent awards including FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in the FinTech Sector" and GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2022."

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations, such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors while making it easier for intermediaries to provide efficient, timely and compliant client service.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions, representing seven of the world's top 10 Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io.

About Computershare

Computershare South Africa forms part of Computershare (ASX: CPU), a global market leader in transfer agency and share registration, employee equity plans, mortgage servicing, proxy solicitation and stakeholder communications. We also specialise in corporate trust, bankruptcy, class action and a range of other diversified financial and governance services.

Founded in 1978, Computershare is renowned for its expertise in high-integrity data management, high-volume transaction processing and reconciliations, payments and stakeholder engagement. Many of the world's leading organisations use us to streamline and maximise the value of relationships with their investors, employees, creditors and customers.

Computershare is represented in all major financial markets and has over 16,000 employees worldwide.

For more information, visit www.computershare.com.

Contact Information:

Lauren Fraser

PR Team

lfraser@sapiencecomms.co.uk

+44 20 3195 3240



Joe Williams

joe.williams@computershare.com



James Gittings

PR Team

jgittings@sapiencecomms.co.uk

+442031953240



Related Images











Image 1: Proxymity Logo





Proxymity Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment