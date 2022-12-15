Evaxion to present a full clinical readout on two personalized cancer immunotherapies in Q2 2023

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies, today announced that they expect to present data from their two clinical trials of personalized cancer immunotherapies (cancer vaccines) EVX-01 and EVX-02 in the second quarter of 2023.



By mid-2023, Evaxion will present the full clinical readout of EVX-01 in metastatic melanoma and of EVX-02 in patients with resected malignant melanoma. Both compounds are neoantigen-targeting immunotherapies.

Evaxion has previously presented promising interim data for both programs:

EVX-01 Phase 1 interim data from 9 patients as previously communicated here: High response rate to the combination treatment, compared to historical data from studies where patients received anti-PD1 treatment alone. The full readout will include results from 13 patients with metastatic melanoma.



EVX-02 Phase I/2a interim data from 8 patients as previously communicated here: Robust and long-lasting CD4+ and CD8+ specific T-cell responses in all patients, providing proof of mechanism for the DNA-delivery technology. The full readout will include both immune monitoring data and clinical outcome.

EVX-01 is currently in clinical Phase 2b in melanoma in combination with Merck’s Keytruda®

Evaxion’s CEO Per Norlén comments:

“We are thrilled about the progress of our personalized cancer neoantigen programs, with EVX-01 already in Phase 2b. The field is growing fast due to positive clinical data and an increased number of high-profile business deals. The emergence of more powerful AI and a new generation of superior DNA and mRNA technologies have moved personalized cancer immunotherapies from being an area of curiosity to the next hot topic. With two programs in clinical Phases 1 and 2, a leading AI platform, and a next-generation DNA vaccine technology, Evaxion is ready to lead the development of next-generation cancer immunotherapies.”

Read more on clinicaltrials.gov: EVX-01 Ph1: NCT03715985, EVX-01 Ph2b: NCT05309421, EVX-02 Ph1/2a: NCT04455503.

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotech company developing AI-powered immunotherapies. With our proprietary and scalable AI technology, we decode the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Evaxion has a broad pipeline of novel product candidates, including three personalized cancer immunotherapies. It is located in Hørsholm, Denmark, with 70 employees.

