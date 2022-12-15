Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market to Reach $1.07 Trillion by 2028 at an 18.6% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Analysis By Source, Target, Indication, Route of administration, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the research report, the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 18.63% during 2022-2028. The Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market was valued at USD 334.38 Billion in the year 2021 with the Americas region leading the regional market share.



The Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies market's demand has surged in the past year due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, Neurological and cardiovascular diseases.



America is the largest market for Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies with the U.S. accounting for a major share of the total Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies consumption in the region.



The European region is a lucrative market and is growing at an exponential rate during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases due to the large geriatric population as well as the developed healthcare infrastructure of countries like the United Kingdom and Germany.



Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region owing to the rapid development and entry of major players in the APAC region and is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market for the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies By Source (Humanized, Murine, Chimeric, Human)

The report analyses the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market, By Target (Cell surface antigen, plasma protein or drug, Other Targets, infectious organism)

The report analyses the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Indication (Cancer, Infectious Disease, Autoimmune Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Other Indications).

The report analyses the Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Route of Administration (Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Other ROA).

The Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

The Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, China, Japan, India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Source, by Target, by Indication, by route of administration.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Key Target Audience:

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Organizations

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Assessment



7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook



9. Competitive Positioning



10. Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market



11. Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Source



12. Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Target



13. Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Indication



14. Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Route of Administration



15. Global Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trend and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region



16. Americas Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Billion & CAGR



17. Europe Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Billion & CAGR



18. Asia Pacific Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Billion & CAGR



19. Middle East & Africa Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Billion & CAGR



