Global Metagenomics Market Report 2022: NGS Data Analysis With Big Data Boosts Sector

It demonstrated that cultivation-based approaches have missed the large bulk of microbial biodiversity. Metagenomics has the potential to transform knowledge of the whole living universe as a result of its ability to uncover the hitherto hidden diversity of microorganisms. As the cost of DNA sequencing continues to decline, metagenomics now enables the investigation of microbial ecology on a much larger scale and in greater depth than ever before.



Recent studies use "shotgun" or PCR-directed sequencing to obtain largely unbiased samples of all genes from all sampled community members. The term metagenome referred to the concept that a collection of sequenced environmental genes might be studied similarly to a single genome. As a source of DNA, conventional sequencing begins with a culture of identical cells. However, early metagenomic investigations indicated that broad groups of microbes in several habitats could not be cultivated and hence cannot be sequenced.



Multiple 16S rRNA sequences that do not correspond to any known cultured species have been discovered, indicating the existence of numerous non-isolated organisms. These surveys of ribosomal RNA genes extracted directly from the environment demonstrated that cultivation-based approaches detect less than one percent of the bacterial and archaeal organisms in a sample. The discovery that the great majority of microorganisms were previously unrecognized is largely responsible for the growing popularity of metagenomics.



Constant Technological Advancements In NGS Platforms



Continuous technological advancements in sequencing techniques have enabled the development of efficient, portable, and user-friendly NGS platforms that are capable of delivering speedy and accurate results and have a reduced turnaround time. The introduction of such products and technology offers players an immediate competitive advantage; hence, leading companies are investing more in R&D to increase their market positions and shares. Many new bioinformatics tools have been added to the metagenomics market as a result of technical improvements, which have increased the market's revenue.



NGS Data Analysis With Big Data



The amount of data generated during whole-genome sequencing is often at the terabyte level. For end-users of NGS-based metagenomic sequencing, data management is a significant challenge. Due to differences in data formats and the lack of an industry-wide standard for data output from different NGS platforms, data storage requirements can be rather complex. The application of big data technologies and AI for NGS analysis and workflow management has considerably boosted the yield of NGS runs. With developments in sequencing technology, the quantity of data collected during a sequencing run likewise grows.



Constrained End-User Budgets In Developing Nations



Academic research and development are almost entirely reliant on financial support from other sources in nations that are still considered to be developing. NGS sequencers continue to be prohibitively costly even though the cost of NGS sequencing has come down. The NovaSeq 5000 and 6000 are Illumina's two most sophisticated sequencing systems, and their prices range from hundreds to tens of thousands of US dollars.

Since the emergence of COVID-19, important players in the life sciences and biotechnology industries have sought solutions for COVID-19 tracking, diagnosis, and treatment. The analysis of metagenomics is vital for the discovery and tracking of the virus. Diverse sequencing monitoring solutions and platforms are being implemented for efficient infection diagnosis. In May 2021, for instance, Oxford University and Oracle established strategic cooperation to develop a robust cloud-based genomic sequencing and analysis platform to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Due to the exceptional demand for COVID-19medication and vaccine discovery, economic activity in the metagenomics market is accelerating.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1304 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3184 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global

