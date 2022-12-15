Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

PORTLAND, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

The report, which captures data and findings predominantly from the period between January 1st and December 31, 2021, was compiled using a three-step approach to identify, prioritize, and verify ESG risks and opportunities specific to Shoals. This process involved the consideration of widely-accepted ESG frameworks including the Value Reporting Foundation’s Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

“Integrating environmental, social, and governance practices is core to the way we operate and approach our strategic goals,” said Jason Whitaker, CEO of Shoals. “Whether creating opportunities for solar energy and eMobility or building an inclusive work environment, we are rising to the challenges of our collective sustainability ambitions and the interests of the people and communities around us.”

The report highlights Shoals’ efforts prioritizing environmental stewardship, social commitments, and governance responsibilities, which include:

Aligning to five UN SDGs , illustrating successful efforts in driving tangible solutions to overcome global challenges such as climate change, scaling clean energy, and expanding economic opportunities among others.

Making our production and installation of our products safer for our employees and partners.

Embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout our Company.

Upholding strong ethical standards and integrity across all our business activities with our Code of Ethics and Whistleblower Policy.

The full report is publicly accessible on Shoals’ website at the following link: www.shoals.com/esg

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 20 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

