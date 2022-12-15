ProSomnus® Announces Medicare Reimbursement for ProSomnus EVO® [PH] Sleep Apnea and Snoring Device

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: OSA), a pioneer in precision oral appliance therapy (OAT) for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that its ProSomnus EVO® [PH] Sleep and Snore Device now qualifies for Medicare reimbursement. The Pricing, Data Analysis, and Coding (PDAC) Contractor has reviewed and verified the device for the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code E0486. Medicare beneficiaries account for an estimated 20% of people in the United States with OSA.



The ProSomnus EVO [PH] is a precision OAT medical device specifically engineered to meet Centers for Medicare Services coding guidelines, offering Medicare beneficiaries a non-invasive, comfortable, easy-to-use, and effective alternative to CPAP machines, surgical procedures, and legacy dental products. Per Medicare coding guidelines, the ProSomnus EVO [PH] device repositions and stabilizes the patient’s jaw during sleep, increasing pharyngeal space and reducing the risk of upper airway collapse. The device is approximately 32% smaller than predicate devices and features unique comfort bumps around key components. The device has unique advancement markings and visual indicators to make it easier for beneficiaries to use the device and to communicate with their healthcare providers throughout treatment.

Every ProSomnus EVO [PH] device is personalized and digitally manufactured based upon the patient’s unique anatomy and healthcare provider’s treatment plan for each patient. The ProSomnus EVO [PH] is the only Medicare coding verified device for OSA made from engineered, Medical Grade Class VI-rated material, the highest material quality grade offered by US Pharmacopeia. In November, ProSomnus announced that it had received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the ProSomnus EVO [PH].

In a multi-center IRB-controlled preference study, 91% of patients strongly preferred ProSomnus EVO [PH] to their prior dental products therapy. 94% of patients reported that EVO [PH] felt smaller, more natural, and more comfortable than their prior therapy. 100% of providers who participated in the study said they would prescribe the device again, and 100% said that they would recommend it to their colleagues.

“With Medicare coding verification, the ProSomnus EVO [PH] offers healthcare providers and their Medicare beneficiary patients a comfortable, effective and reimbursable treatment option for OSA that addresses many of the limitations of dental product and CPAP therapies,” said Len Liptak, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProSomnus. “Achieving Medicare coding verification for the ProSomnus EVO [PH] enhances our momentum as we expand availability of precision OAT to even more patients, thereby increasing adoption and creating better patient outcomes when treating OSA, a disease state impacting 74 million Americans today.”

“The ProSomnus EVO [PH] addresses some of providers’ and patients’ biggest concerns regarding legacy dental product therapies, including flexibility, durability, stain resistance and maintaining form,” said Sung Kim, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of ProSomnus. “Designing a user-friendly yet high-performance device with high-quality materials is key as we continue to raise awareness of precision OAT as a patient-preferred OSA treatment, and in turn addressing this global health emergency.”

Patients interested in learning more about ProSomnus’ Precision OAT devices for the treatment of OSA can visit www.ProSomnus.com or speak with their local ProSomnus sleep dentist.

About OSA

OSA is the recurring collapse of the airway during sleep, resulting in oxygen shortages and abrupt awakenings accompanied by gasping or choking. In addition to daytime sleepiness, OSA is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes. Patients with untreated OSA are 23 times more likely to suffer a heart attack and four times more likely to have a stroke. It is estimated that more than one billion people worldwide and over 74 million people in North America suffer from OSA. Approximately 56 million of those 74 million people in North America are undiagnosed.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) is the first manufacturer of precision, mass-customized Precision Oral Appliance Therapy devices to treat OSA, which affects over 74 million Americans and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus’ patented devices are a more comfortable and less invasive alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to more effective and patient-preferred outcomes. With more than 150,000 patients treated, ProSomnus’ devices are the most prescribed Precision Oral Appliance Therapy in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com .

