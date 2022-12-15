Option Care Health To Present At The 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent national provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in San Francisco. John Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at 9:00am PT.



Webcast links and related presentation materials will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

