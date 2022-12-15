Empower Federal Credit Union Names Ryan McIntyre as President and Chief Executive Officer

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Empower Federal Credit Union announced today that Ryan McIntyre has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 3, 2023.

"Following an extensive national search, Empower Federal Credit Union has selected a new leader to guide the credit union into our next chapter. Ryan brings a unique portfolio of experience with over 20 years in the financial services industry," said Empower Federal Credit Union's Board Chairman, Patrick Piscitelli. "With Ryan's vast experience and strategic expertise, combined with our talented employee teams, Empower is in an excellent position to enhance growth and services to our members. We look forward to the vision and direction he will bring as our new CEO."

McIntyre commented, "I'm honored and excited about this opportunity. I want to thank the Board for entrusting me with building on this organization's rich history. I hope to further invest in our member and employee experiences, while creating shared value in the communities we serve."

McIntyre will join Empower FCU from VyStar Credit Union, where he was Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), leading Strategic and Business Planning, Corporate Development and Integration (M&A), Enterprise PMO, Process Improvement, Business Insights, and Advanced Analytics. As a senior leadership team member, he contributed to VyStar's growth from $7B to more than $13B in assets. Before VyStar, McIntyre held various leadership roles over his 15 years at Regions Bank, most recently as Senior Vice President, and Jacksonville City President. He holds a Masters of Management from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Central Florida. Since 2019, McIntyre has served on the Board of Directors of Downtown Vision Inc., a not-for-profit organization created to support a vibrant Downtown Jacksonville and promote Downtown as an exciting place to live, work, visit and invest.

Empower Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members since its founding in 1939. Since then, Empower FCU has grown to over $3 billion in assets, serving more than 243,000 members, with 28 branch locations across Central and Western New York.

