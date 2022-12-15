AFC Gamma Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC Gamma”) today announced its dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2022.



The Board of Directors of AFC Gamma declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on January 13, 2023 to the common stockholders of record on December 31, 2022. The December quarterly dividend represents a 12% year-over-year dividend increase.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is an institutional lender that provides a range of lending solutions primarily to established operators in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma primarily originates, structures and underwrites senior secured loans and other types of financing to operators in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis. AFC Gamma’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. All statements other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in AFC Gamma’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

AFC GAMMA, INC. INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@advancedflowercapital.com

www.afcgamma.com

AFC GAMMA, INC. MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Sinclair

MATTIO Communications

mark@mattio.com