ABM’s eMobility Solutions Recognized with Prestigious SEAL Business Sustainability Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, parking and transportation management solutions, and electric vehicle (“EV”) charger installations, today announced it has received SEAL Awards’ 2022 Sustainable Service Award, recognizing innovative services that set a new standard for sustainability.



Through a wide and growing range of sustainability offerings, ABM helps its clients optimize their operations, reduce their environmental footprint, and meet their sustainability goals. ABM’s recognition from the SEAL Awards program is based on the Company’s innovative eMobility program, which exemplifies the use of leadership and state-of-the-art technology to improve sustainability, safety, and bottom-line results for clients.

With over 20,000 EV charger installations completed – the most by any single provider in the U.S. – ABM is the national leader in eMobility design, installation, and maintenance solutions, working across virtually every industry, including auto manufacturing and sales, aviation, government, and more. Further, ABM is one of the largest managers of parking garages, a segment where owners and operators are rapidly shifting to deploy EV and integrated, touchless smart parking technology.

“We are honored for the ABM team to be recognized for our dedication to driving sustainable change through innovation,” said Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM. “Through the depth and breadth of our offerings across industries, we have an unmatched understanding on the growing importance of EV infrastructure, and this recognition reflects our commitment in delivering sustainable solutions that deliver results for clients, their customers, and the world around us.”

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that celebrates businesses that make sustainability and environmental progress a core part of their operations with the goal of creating a lasting impact on the environment. Judged by a panel of 10 environmental, sustainability, and governance (ESG) experts, the SEAL Award winners are determined by measuring applicants against established benchmark metrics that demonstrate impact, innovation, uniqueness of the service, and ability to inspire sustainable change.

“From increasing EV charging station installations to accelerating adoption of EV fleets to incorporating new energy solutions such as microgrids, businesses need to prioritize how they will help usher the new era of electrification,” said Mark Hawkinson, President of Technical Solutions at ABM. “As EV charging capability and capacity is rapidly growing as a high priority among our clients, we aim to serve as their key strategic partner to help lead them to electrification and achieve their sustainability goals on the race to Net Zero.”

ABM is dedicated to driving sustainable change through innovation within the company and that of its partners, which includes 50 percent of all Fortune 500 companies. Learn more about ABM’s eMobility solutions at www.abm.com/ev-charging, and their sustainability efforts in the 2021 ABM Environmental, Social & Governance Impact Report.

