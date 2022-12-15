Branded Legacy, Inc. Sells Athletic Equipment Patent “The Quickness” For $200 Thousand

Charlotte, NC, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte, NC -- December 15, 2022 -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has sold The Quickness and Astound NMN to Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI). Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. has acquired the patent for The Quickness, a sports training assembly designed to help training from a more real-life scenario with the element of surprise in exchange for Twenty Million (20,000,0000) restricted common shares of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI) and cash. Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. has also acquired Astound NMN in exchange for Ten Million (10,000,0000) restricted common shares of Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI) and cash.



Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We are on a mission to bring the greatest value to our company and our shareholders. As promised, Versatile Industries has successfully acquired and spun off its second and third entities. All these transactions are bringing value back to our shareholders in the form of stock dividends.”

In previous news releases, the company announced the acquisition of ReelSkinz as well as the sale of Magic 1 Promotions, LLC. ReelSkinz is more than just a lifestyle brand; it is a company that combines practicality, protection, and fashion into the ultimate ocean and outdoor apparel.

Spikes concluded, “We have been in communication with our transfer agent in regard to updating the authorized shares. We have been assured during their monthly update to OTC Markets, that the transfer agent will be updating the authorized shares to six hundred million (600,000,000).”

Consumer Automotive Finance, Inc. (OTC: CAFI) will be applying for a name and symbol change within the next few months. The company plans to hold a Board of Directors meeting to approve a name change to Innate Global, Inc.

Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better and recover faster. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com .



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles.

About Alpha Growers, LLC: Alpha Growers, LLC is a hemp farm in Newberry, FL. They grow and sell hemp flower, providing some of the highest quality plants in the industry. Its current operations are under Kamino Propagation and Research, LLC. Currently Alpha Growers has $320,000 in assets and is in contract to purchase the remaining assets of Kamino over the next few years.

About Total Refinement Solutions, LLC: Total Refinement Solutions, LLC has developed no less than four potential standard operating procedures for extraction, refinement and synthesis of any given target alkaloid. It has secured inputs of raw plant material, crude extracts for refinement and a demand for the output. The Company currently has operational labware as assets.



Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.