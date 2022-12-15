Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Report 2022: Need for Highly Efficient Energy Conversion to Fuel Growth

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Type, Wafer Size, End-Use By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market was valued at USD 78.61 Million in the year 2021. GaN-embedded power semiconductor devices are gradually replacing their silicon-based counterparts due to a stronger di-electric field and significantly reduced switching losses.

These have advanced technology to keep pace with constantly evolving energy, electronics, and manufacturing industries. Thus, GaN power semiconductor industry is set to experience remarkable growth as the need for highly efficient energy conversion and transfer systems increases.



Demand for RF Semiconductor is likely to witness substantial growth pertaining to the growing demand for telecommunication infrastructure worldwide followed by 5G technology. Moreover, 4-inch wafer size holds the maximum share due to its wide usage in high-temperature and high-power density devices.



The consumer electronics sector is showing technological advancement of replacing older semiconductors with GaN semiconductors, backed by its enhanced properties such as high thermal conductivity, high voltage potential, and large critical fields. Further, new gallium nitride (GaN) technology can help electric and hybrid-electric vehicles charge faster and drive farther. Therefore, GaN Semiconductor Devices are being adopted more frequently in the automobile industry, which is fueling market expansion.



Americas hold a significant share in the GaN Semiconductor Device market, backed by huge investments from the government for Research and Development across various semiconductor industries. Further, countries like China, Japan, and India are expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the high demand for consumer electronics and robust communication devices.



Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of GaN Device market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the GaN Device Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the GaN Device Market by Type- (Opto Semiconductor, Power Semiconductor, RF Semiconductor).

The report analyses the GaN Device Market by Wafer Size (in inch)- 2,4,6,8.

The report analyses the GaN Device Market by End Use Industry - (Consumer Electronics, Telecom and Infrastructure, Automotive and Mobility, Industrial And Power, Defence And Aerospace, Other Industry).

The Global GaN Device Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

The Global GaN Device Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type and wafer size.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Gan Systems, Wolfspeed, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Navitas, Qorvo, Inc., Toshiba Corp., Efficient Power Conversion, MACOM, NXP, NextGen Power Systems.

Key Target Audience:

Semiconductor Industry Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Research and Development (R&D) Organizations

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment



7. Porter Five Force Analysis



8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook



9. Average Selling Price Analysis



10. Competitive Positioning



11. Global GaN Device Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR



12. Global GaN Device Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Type



13. Global GaN Device Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Wafer Size (in inch)



14. Global GaN Device Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End-Use Industry



15. Global GaN Device Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region



16. Americas GaN Device Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR



17. Europe GaN Device Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR



18. Asia Pacific GaN Device Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR



19. Middle East GaN Device Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR



20. About the Publisher



