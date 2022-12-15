Royalty Pharma Announces Expansion of Senior Leadership Team

Promotions of Sara Klymkowsky, Brienne Kugler and Alessandra Sassun

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team. This expansion highlights Royalty Pharma’s success in developing a talented, diverse and experienced leadership team responsible for formulating and executing on its mission to accelerate innovation and transform patient lives.

The following promotions are effective January 1, 2023, and each individual will join the Senior Leadership Committee:

Sara Klymkowsky will be promoted to Senior Vice President, Research & Investments. Sara has been an integral member of the Research & Investments team since joining Royalty Pharma in 2012. She has played a key role in executing many of Royalty Pharma’s most important transactions, including investments in the Vertex cystic fibrosis franchise, Tysabri and Trelegy.



“We are delighted to announce the promotions of Sara, Brienne and Alessandra as well as their addition to Royalty Pharma’s Senior Leadership Committee,” said Pablo Legorreta, Royalty Pharma’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Sara and Brienne have been exceptionally strong contributors to Royalty Pharma’s success, and have led the sourcing, engagement, diligence, and execution of many of our most important royalty transactions. Alessandra brings deep experience and diverse perspectives from her many years overseeing human capital at leading investment firms. I am confident our strengthened leadership team is well positioned to execute on our mission of accelerating innovation in life sciences and transforming patient lives while delivering value for all of our stakeholders.”

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta, Kalydeco, Orkambi and Symdeko, Biogen’s Tysabri, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, GSK’s Trelegy, Novartis’ Promacta, Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, Roche’s Evrysdi, Gilead’s Trodelvy, and 12 development-stage product candidates.

Forward-Looking Statements

