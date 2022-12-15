Global Commercial Air Fryer Oven Market is Projected to Increase from US$ 1,200 Mn in 2023 to US$ 2,273.8 Mn at a CAGR of 6.6% by year 2033-end | Get analysis by experts at FMI

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent FMI report, the sales of the Commercial Air Fryer Oven market are expected to surpass a value of US D 2,273.8 M n in 2033, rising at a CAGR of around 6.6% through the end of 2033.



Manufacturers of air fryers promote their products as a way to prepare and consume fried meals without the negative health impacts for fried food. Foods that have been air-fried contain less fat in them than those that have been deep-fried, therefore they might be healthier.

Increased consumption of fried food items is straightaway connected to an augmented risk of various diseases. And hence there are second thoughts why consumers don't consume many calories and fat from deep-fried dishes. Meals which are deep-fried by cooking in large vessel of hot oil has risk and This might be dangerous. While there is a risk of leaking, splashing, or unintentionally contacting hot oil, air fryers do get hot. To guarantee safety, users should operate frying appliances carefully and according to instructions.

Get 30% Discount Before it’s Gone - Request Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15998

An important benefit of an air fryer is that it heats up really rapidly, and the moving air helps the food cook uniformly, brown, and get crispy without much of your input. As a result, you can shorten the time you spend cooking. Aside from the fact that it heats up more quickly than an oven, an air fryer cooks food more quickly than an oven since it is smaller.

Key Takeaways from the Commercial Air Fryer Oven Market Study:

The Commercial air fryer oven market is estimated to be market value USD 1,200.0 Mn in 2023

The North American Commercial air fryer oven is value at USD 456.0 Mn expected to register a 4.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033

The demand for Commercial air fryer oven in Europe is expected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033

Air fryers being safer than deep fryers also then cut down on deep-fried foods reduces disease risk, versatility of equipment, faster than oven cooking, reheating of foods with ease, ease of clean the equipment are few drivers of the market

“The companies in the Commercial Air Fryer Oven Market needs to keep a stronghold on the expansions in the market for opportunities by focusing on incorporating technical developments to boost manufacturing efficiency and to gain more market share” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

The buildup and strengthening distribution channel in the key companies, invocative product launches by the key player are few key strategies by key players in the market Cuisinart, Calphalon, Kalorik, Black & Decker, Havells, Brava Home, Ninja Kitchen, Hamilton Beach Brands, COSORI, Breville, Philips, Gowise, Inalsa, KENT are expected to be the top players driving the market growth.

Get Valuable Insights into Commercial Air Fryer Oven Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of vegan tuna presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for Commercial Air Fryer Oven Market based on by Type (Manual, Digital) By Wattage (Below 1200 Watt, 1200-1500 Watt, 1500-1800 Wattage, 1800-2200 Wattage, 2200 Wattage & Above), By Capacity (Less than 4 Quarts, 4 - 5 Quarts, 5- 6 Quarts, 6 - 8 Quarts, more than 8 Quarts) across seven major regions.

Commercial Air Fryer Oven Market by Category

By Type:

Manual

Digital

By Wattage:

Below 1200 Watt

1200-1500 Watt

1500-1800 Watt

1800-2200 Wattage

2200 Wattage & Above



By Capacity:

Less than 4 Quarts

4 - 5 Quarts

5 - 6 Quarts

6 - 8 Quarts

More than 8 Quarts



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Ask us your questions about this report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15998

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Explore full report with detailed TOC here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/commercial-air-fryer-oven-market

About the Process Automation Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the Process Automation team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analysed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Process Automation domain:

Air Classifying Mill Market: Air Classifying Mill market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%. The market value is expected to increase from USD 989.2 Mn in 2023 to USD 1,657.9 Mn by 2033.

Portable Keg System Market: portable keg system market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecasted period. According to projections, the market would be worth US$ 1,741.4 Mn by 2033, up from US$ 1,165.2 Mn in 2023.

Cider Brewing Equipment Market: cider brewing equipment market is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 1,648.4 million in 2023.

Brewery Heat Exchanger Market: brewery heat exchanger market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasted period. According to Analysts, the market is likely to be worth US$ 3,305.4 Mn by 2033, up from US$ 1,794.3 Mn in 2023.

Microbrewery Supplies Market: microbrewery supplies is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the estimated period. The industry value is expected to grow from US$ 1,332.1 Mn in 2023 to US$ 2,211.5 Mn in 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs