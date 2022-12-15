Rio2 Announces 2022 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) announces the results of voting at its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. A total of 138,787,771 common shares were voted, representing 53.90% of 257,510,649 shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of the meeting.

Shareholders voted in favor of all items put forward by the board of directors and management. All six of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected as set out below:

VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD % VOTES WITHHELD

/ABSTAIN Klaus Zeitler 100,040,770 88.00% 13,644,599 12.00% Alex Black 112,682,234 99.12% 1,003,135 0.88% Ram Ramachandran 112,650,134 99.09% 1,035,235 0.91% Albrecht Schneider 112,645,634 99.09% 1,039,735 0.91% Sidney Robinson 112,740,134 99.17% 945,235 0.83% Drago Kisic 112,670,134 99.11% 1,015,235 0.89%

Shareholders also voted in favor of (i) reappointing Grant Thornton LLP as Company auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) approving and ratifying the 2018 Rio2 Stock Option Plan.

The Company also wishes to announce that, following the Meeting, the Company’s board of directors, properly ratified by shareholders, appointed Mr. Andrew Cox, President & CEO, as a director. As a result of this appointment Rio2’s board of directors is comprised of seven members.

