PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 December 2022
PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’)
NOTIFICATION OF EXECUTIVE SHAREHOLDING
The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Chris Paul
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|b)
|Position / status
|Head of Corporate Finance
|c)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI code
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3p each
GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Market Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) Volumes
£5.105 4,577
|d)
|Aggregated information
4,577
£5.105
£23,365.585
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 December 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London
Enquiries:
Brian McLelland
Company Secretary
PayPoint plc
Tel: +44 (0) 7721211100
