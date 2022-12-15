Altus Group Announces Appointment of Pawan Chhabra as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pawan Chhabra as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective January 1, 2023.



Pawan brings over 25 years of financial experience from publicly traded global technology companies. With a deep background in SaaS industry business operations and strategy, he has successfully led business transformations and established finance functions that have steadily enabled improved business performance. His experience spans core financial functions across P&L management, financial planning and analysis, capital allocation, and acquisition integrations. Pawan’s appointment as CFO is the result of a robust search process, supported by an external search firm.

Pawan joins Altus from ADP, one of the world’s leading providers of cloud-based human capital management solutions, where he held several senior finance roles since 2011, most recently serving as the CFO of Worldwide Sales and Marketing. Prior to joining ADP, he spent eight years in finance at Avaya, a global technology company. Pawan holds an MBA with a concentration in Strategy and a Master’s degree in Finance, both from the University of Texas.

“Having worked with Pawan earlier in my career, I’ve witnessed him effectively run finance operations that enabled operational execution of strategy,” commented Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer. “His impressive track record at high-growth technology companies will be a strong asset to Altus.”

“This is a very exciting time to join Altus as the Company continues to make solid progress against its long-term strategy,” said Pawan. “I look forward to building on the momentum Altus has gained over the past couple of years and ensuring we’re well prepared with our business transformation initiatives to scale effectively in the years ahead.”

“We also want to thank our retiring CFO, Angelo Bartolini, who played an instrumental role in positioning Altus for success,” added Jim. “We thank Angelo for his 15 years of service and his continuing support during the transition.”

