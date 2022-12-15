Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $717.9 Million by 2027 - Sustained increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Turns Focus onto Rapid Testing

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptic Ulcer Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Market to Reach $717.9 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Peptic Ulcer Testing estimated at US$477 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$717.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Laboratory Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$375.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Upper Endoscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $139.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Peptic Ulcer Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$139.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$126.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR



In the global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$69.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$98.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$82.4 Million by the year 2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $477 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $717.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Peptic Ulcer Disease - A Global Phenomenon

Recent Market Activity

H. Pylori Infection: The Root Cause of Peptic Ulcer Disease

Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer Disease - Testing for H. Pylori Infection

Market Outlook

Developing Countries Lead Peptic Ulcer Testing Market

Rising Incidence of Gastric Cancer: Potential Opportunities for H. Pylori Testing

WHO Promotes H. Pylori Screening to Prevent Gastric Cancer-Related Deaths

Competitive Scenario

Select H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests/Test Kits Available in the Market

A Review of Select H. Pylori Tests

HeliprobeT Systems

QuickVue H. pylori gII test

CLOtest Rapid Urease Test

EZ-H.P. (Bulk) and EZ-H.P. (Professional)

BreathID Lab System

Peptic Ulcer Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Turns Focus onto Rapid Testing

Higher Risk of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from Elderly Population

Differential Accuracy of Diagnostic Tests in Adults and Children

Rapid Tests - Enabling Faster Testing for H. Pylori Infection

Rapid Urease Tests: Most Useful Invasive Test for H. Pylori Detection

Urea Breath Test - A Gold Standard in Non-Invasive Tests

Availability of Tests Influences Market Adoption

Cost Influencing Choice of Testing for H. Pylori

Recommendations for H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests - An Overview

Diagnostic Methods for H. Pylori Infection as Recommended by Guidelines in Select Countries

Histology, UBT and SAT: Expensive Yet High-Value Offering Tests

DVC-FISH Test Offers Positive Results in Detecting Viable H. Pylori Cells in Fecal Samples

FIVH (fluorescence in vivo hybridization) - The New Kid on the Block

Guidelines for Diagnosing H. Pylori Ulcers in Children

Antibody Tests Not Recommended for Children; Biopsy Tests More Pertinent

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

